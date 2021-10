In the NFL’s Week 5, the game between Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills again failed to meet both our hopes and expectations. All but two of Arrowhead Pride’s contributors picked the Chiefs to win — although most thought it would be only a narrow victory. Our composite prediction of a 34-32 Kansas City win was way off the mark. Our readers were less confident. While almost 3 in 4 picked the Chiefs, 30% thought the Bills would win — and a third of those believed Buffalo would win comfortably.

