Indigenous-Led Rights of Nature Movement, October 19

sunflower-alliance.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin a discussion with indigenous environmental leaders and legal experts describing how indigenous people using the concept of the “rights of nature” have been won “incredible advancements — even just in the last year,” and how they plan to use the growing Rights...

www.sunflower-alliance.org

Public Radio International PRI

A singer and leader for Indigenous rights in Latin America

Sara Curruchich is from the Mayan Kaqchikel community in Guatemala. And she's the first indigenous Guatemalan singer-songwriter to sing in Kaqchikel for a mass audience. She's taken her message to some of Guatemala’s most rural areas and to the UN. We preview her song “Junam” from her new album “Mujer Indígena” (Indigenous Woman).
MUSIC
St. Cloud Times

What if nature has rights, and that helps humans?

Nature may have legal rights, and those rights could help human habitat. Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources is being sued by the White Earth Band of Ojibwe for its water permit for Line 3 construction. Wild rice is included in the lawsuit because in 2018 the tribe gave wild rice, a sacred grain called mamoomin, rights.
POLITICS
whtc.com

Governor Whitmer proclaims October 11 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Governor Whitmer is celebrating Michigan’s Indigenous population by proclaiming October 11 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day to uplift the country’s Indigenous roots and recognize the history and contributions of Indigenous peoples. “Today is a day of remembrance, reflection, and celebration of the Indigenous peoples, including those...
LANSING, MI
State
Minnesota State
State
Arkansas State
resilience.org

Indigenous cultural revival and re-enchantment with nature: the journey of the Colombian Muysca people

This story weaves the indigenous cultural revival of the Muysca people of Suba in Colombia, together with the transition to more sustainable living. It is contributed by award-winning author Matt Rendell who spoke with Muysca social activists and grew to know the community through his work as a cycling journalist in the riding obsessed country, and the elite cyclist, Nairo Quintana, who is probably the best known international Muysca advocate.
AMERICAS
MindBodyGreen

Indigenous Wisdom Has Been Ignored For Too Long—The Environmental Movement Will Fail Without It

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The climate warnings are crystal clear: If we keep going down the path we're on, we're in for mass species loss, devastating extreme storms, and ecosystem collapse. We now know, in no uncertain terms, that we need to fundamentally change the way we interact with the natural world. The question is how. And the answer lies in time-tested Indigenous wisdom.
ENVIRONMENT
powerofpositivity.com

Indigenous People in Washington State Heal by Reconnecting with Nature

A ‘healing forest’ in Washington planted by indigenous incarcerated people helps to revive more than just the land. It gives those in correctional facilities a sense of purpose and reconnects them to nature. Beginning last month, inmates began planting 5,000 native trees on a barren patch of land at the prison. The healing forest will eventually contain 36 species, including medicinal plants.
WASHINGTON STATE
#Rights Of Nature#Fossil Fuel#Climate Change#Politics#Innu#Canadian First Nations
therevelator.org

Could Property Law Help Achieve ‘Rights of Nature’ for Wild Animals?

Humans share the Earth with billions of other species. We all need somewhere to live, yet only humans own their homes. That’s what Karen Bradshaw, Arizona State University law professor, proposes in her recent book, Wildlife as Property Owners. Drawing on Indigenous legal systems and the ideas of philosophers and...
LAW
thehillnews.org

Examining Rights for Indigenous People

On Oct. 8, President Biden created a proclamation that addressed what used to be Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This is a huge leap forward for the country as it recognizes our past mistakes and an effort to keep improving American culture for minorities. This day is now a remembrance and celebration of Indigenous peoples’ who were sovereign before the settlers took over their land. It is important that we understand that Indigenous people continue to be exploited and subjugated and that Christopher Columbus was not a hero, but a man who saw difference and equated it to inferiority.  
U.S. POLITICS
sfbayview.com

International Panel of Jurists convenes to oversee Tribunal on US Human Rights Abuses Against Black, Brown and Indigenous Peoples, 22-25 October 2021

In the spirit and legacy of the Russell Courts on Vietnam (1966-67) and Latin America (1973- 76), and the Permanent People’s Tribunals which followed (1979-present), a newly constituted panel of jurists from the fields of law and human rights has assembled to oversee the International Tribunal on US Human Rights Abuses Against Black, Brown, and Indigenous Peoples, to take place from 22-25 October 2021 in New York City and virtually. As experts in the inter-related fields of institutional and structural racism, colonialism and neocolonialism, women’s and children’s rights, minorities’ rights, Indigenous treaties and international law, self-determination and sovereignty processes, and the genocide conventions, the Panel of Jurists asserts itself as an independent and non-governmental body which will convene to hear testimony based on a broad indictment served to the accused US federal and state parties.
U.S. POLITICS
resilience.org

What Youth-Led Movements Teach Us About Democracy

Youth-led mass mobilisations in recent years have challenged the argument that young people have no interest in politics or democratic processes. Young people displayed a commitment to change and modelled an inclusive approach to participatory democracy through street actions, events, and debates as seen in the climate movement. Jasmine Lorenzini explains how young people challenge the norms of participation today, as well as the opportunities their actions present for democratic renewal and long-term change.
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Memphis Flyer

Campaign Launched to Place Billboards in Communities Fighting for Indigenous Rights

A rendering of Cannupa Hanska Luger’s billboard, titled “Future Ancestral Technologies” (Credit Cannupa Hanska Luger, Future Ancestral Technologies) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheConversationAU

When native title fails: First Nations people are turning to human rights law to keep access to cultural sites

In a shift from their usual conduct, Queensland police have recognised the cultural rights of Wangan and Jagalingou cultural custodians to conduct ceremony under provisions of the 2019 Queensland Human Rights Act. Because of this act, the police were able to refuse to action a complaint from Adani to remove Wangan and Jagalingou cultural custodians camping on their ancestral lands adjacent to the Adani coal pit. The police also issued a “statement of regret” for removing the group several months earlier. The ceremonial grounds are on highly contested land that has been granted to Adani’s Carmichael coal mine by the state...
AUSTRALIA
villages-news.com

Congressman Webster is right on natural immunity

Congressman Webster is right on natural immunity. After having COVID, I was directly exposed and did not get it again. I have seen husbands and wives where one got it and the other did not. Many top researchers have done testing and found people who had COVID had natural immunity...
WEBSTER, FL
Arizona Mirror

If Black lives truly matter, then climate action must be taken immediately

Recent wildfires in Arizona and other western states are a reminder that Black communities are on the front lines of the climate crisis. A study by the University of Washington and the Nature Conservancy on wildfires concluded that Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous communities experience a 50% greater vulnerability to wildfires than other communities. This increased vulnerability […] The post If Black lives truly matter, then climate action must be taken immediately appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
sunflower-alliance.org

Break Free From Plastic: Act Against Extraction, October 26

Join the Break Free From Plastic (BFFP) movement in a national event to demonstrate the urgent need to address the crisis of environmental racism, the destruction of natural resources, and the climate crisis. Frontline groups and allied organizations around the country will be rising up on October 26 and sharing...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly

A far-right group launched by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is rapidly expanding nationwide and making inroads into Canada according to a new report from the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights.The quick growth happened despite legal problems faced by some prominent People s Rights leaders, and continued even as some of the organization's Facebook groups were removed from the social media platform. The organization has grown by roughly 53% in the past year in large part because of continued anti-public health sentiment, according to the report. People's Rights started in deep-red Idaho, which remains one of...
PROTESTS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES

