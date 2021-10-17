CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Always Hold On To Smallville: Episode 135 — 7×03 Fierce

By Zach Moore
dailyplanetdc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Zach is joined by Lance Laster from Always Hold On To Arrow and Lauren Winn from...

dailyplanetdc.com

The Hollywood Reporter

“We Had Freedom to Change the Mythology:” An Oral History of ‘Smallville’

Twenty years ago, audiences believed a boy would fly (someday). Smallville debuted on The WB on Oct. 16, 2001, just four weeks after the Sept. 11 terror attacks shook the foundations of the United States. Audiences tuned in to see a hopeful vision of America, with the pilot telling the story of an alien growing up in Kansas, facing the challenges of the teenage years while feeling different. The show was as much about parenting as it was about superpowers. Smallville, from creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, starred Tom Welling, a young actor with the good looks and Midwestern decency needed...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

These Old KUWTK Episodes With Travis Prove Chemistry Was Always There

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian only confirmed their romance in Feb. 2021, but the duo has been close friends for nearly 15 years. In that time, the Blink-182 drummer has made his fair share of appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Whether he was bringing his kids over for a playdate or attending a Kardashian birthday party, the KUWTK episodes featuring Travis have always been *chef’s kiss*, and these OG Kravis moments have only gotten better with time.
TV & VIDEOS
#Smallville
POPSUGAR

Issa Rae Says Insecure Will Always Be a Half-Hour Show, So Stop Asking For Longer Episodes

Boy, do we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but to the fans who are keeping their fingers crossed for hour-long episodes of Insecure this season, sorry to burst your bubble, but you can give up on that dream. The hit HBO series is bidding us farewell with its fifth and final season, and while some fans have been holding onto hope that the show may extend the length of its episodes in honor of "season byve," creator Issa Rae has a message for you.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Abby Newman Gets CRUSHING News About Chance?

As TV Shows Ace previously speculated on the Y&R spoilers, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) may grieve the loss of her husband Chance Chancellor (Danny Boaz). She’s desperate to have the perfect family. For months, Chance has been away from home. The two embarked on a whirlwind romance which ended with a beautiful ceremony.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Reveals the Real-Life Reason He is Leaving Show

Wednesday night debuted the 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Among other new plot lines, we’ve found out that Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer is officially leaving the show. Last week hinted at Spencer’s departure. The revelation came after his character’s return home from Oregon and a heart-to-heart discussion with Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann. Now, Spencer’s revealed why he’s actually leaving the show.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Jordan Air Mae “Celestine Blue” Scheduled For An October 6th Release

With silhouettes such as the Jordan MA2 and Jordan Air NFH, the Jumpman has been putting much effort into expanding its lifestyle lineup in recent years. The agenda continues with the women’s-exclusive Jordan Air Mae releasing a refreshing “Celestine Blue” colorway next month. Often dressed in tonal uppers, this new...
APPAREL
thefocus.news

What happened to Lola on Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have grown very close to the long-standing cast members, and are now curious to know what happened to Lola Rosales. Sasha Calle joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as “Lola Rosales”, in September 2018, she played the role of a successful chef and business owner.
TV SERIES
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Cactus Jack Branding Wouldn’t Look Out Of Place On This Jordan Delta 2

The full extent of Travis Scott‘s partnership with NIKE, Inc. has yet to be seen, but his influence has quickly emerged on other products from the North American conglomerate. The latest example?: A Jordan Delta 2 covered in Cactus Jack-friendly colors. The mix of materials that make up the model’s...
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS

