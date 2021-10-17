Always Hold On To Smallville: Episode 135 — 7×03 Fierce

Twenty years ago, audiences believed a boy would fly (someday).
Smallville debuted on The WB on Oct. 16, 2001, just four weeks after the Sept. 11 terror attacks shook the foundations of the United States. Audiences tuned in to see a hopeful vision of America, with the pilot telling the story of an alien growing up in Kansas, facing the challenges of the teenage years while feeling different. The show was as much about parenting as it was about superpowers.
Smallville, from creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, starred Tom Welling, a young actor with the good looks and Midwestern decency needed...
Comments / 0