Disabling Sleep Under 16.2.0

By Dryne
vmware.com
 6 days ago

I sometimes accidentally select sleep under Windows 10 instead of Shutdown. I...

communities.vmware.com

VMware Workstation Player 16.2.0

VMware Player is the easiest way to run multiple operating systems at the same time on your computer. With its user-friendly interface, VMware Player makes it effortless for anyone to try out Windows 10, Chrome OS or the latest Linux releases, or to create virtual "sandboxes" to test pre-release software in. VMware Player can also be used to run a virtual copy of an old PC so that you can recycle the old machines you have under your desk or stored in the closet.
Windows 11 compliant TPM support added to the free version of VMware Workstation 16.2.0

A couple of days ago, VMware received an update to 16.2.0 build-18760230 that broke the dark mode, VMware has acknowledged this and plans to release a fix soon, but the interesting thing about this build is that it includes an undocumented change for the TPM requirement, essentially adding a software level TPM, rather than an emulated hardware one.
Workstation Pro 16.2.0 freeze on 30 minutes

I have installed this morning the new version but using a virtual machine (windows 10 pro with DELPHI RAD STUDIO) it freeze after 20/30 minutes. After it's impossible to do anything. The only way is to restart the PC and loose my work. This evening i reinstall the old version....
Cannot Update nor Install Workstation Pro 16.2.0

Old problem with VMware's installer/upgrader. Case !: When you go the route of the applications upgrader, I get the following dialogs:. Case 2: So I downloaded the Workstation Pro version 16.2.0 from my VMware account and do a full install assuming the installation will recognize my licensed 16.1.2 professional version. However, I get another failure with another dialog:
#Vmware#Shutdown
Sound issues after 16.2.0 upgrade

After upgrading, the sole VM that plays sound is the Win10. The others either do not play (see error below), or are distorted like in Win98, WinXP, Win7. In the Linux versions, they give an error:. The default sound device cannot be opened:. A device ID has been used that...
Windows VM won't start under 16.2.0

I upgraded to VMWare 16.2.0. Now Windows won't start one of my VM's. I get the blue window and the spinning dots, but then the dots stop spinning and it won't progress. This is happening on two different host systems with same VM. I've restored previous copies of the VM files but same issue. My other VM's work fine. If I do an Automatic Repair, Reset and start windows in Safe mode it will run but then I get the same issue during a normal boot.
Windows 11 Host, 16.2.0 Player, unable to create new Windows 10 Guest

I haven't really been able to determine if 16.2.0 is compatible with Windows 11 Host. I'm getting an access violation, unrecoverable error on VCPU0/1. It happens with my previously working Windows 10 Guest, my attempt at a fresh Windows 10 Guest, and my attempt at a fresh Windows 11 Guest.
Re: Disable vcenter user

Is there a way of disabling a local vcenter user through powercli?. I've tried using set-SsoPersonUser but it looks like there is no paramater to only disable the user, only to remove. Thank you.
Odd or normal? vCLS(x) all powered off then back on.

During the afternoon at pretty much the same time all the vCLS(x) VMs on our hosts powered off & back on. I have absolutely no idea why or where to start! In the events for one of them for example the pattern seems to be a slew of:. User:. VSPHERE.LOCAL\vpxd-extension-b93e24e0-060c-11e5-8d16-e4115be9fed8.
Not able to get the Ralink RT5572 Wifi Adapter to work within VMPlayer - althought the controller is

Not able to get the Ralink RT5572 Wifi Adapter to work within VMPlayer - althought the controller is recognized.. A moderator will be along to move your thread, since VMTN has an area for Workstation Player and your issue has nothing to do with any SDK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
vR timeout settings

I have 3 vCenter instances in linked mode. One of these instances is across a wan link with 150ms latency. I have a VR mgmt appliance linked to each vCenter instance and and multiple SRM servers as well. When I connect my DR UI, i receive a message "Unable to...
Convert Template to VM to Template after Patching

Looking forward to your reply, thanks for the help. All these steps, besides 3, are simple cmdlets. Blog: lucd.info  Twitter: @LucD22  Co-author PowerCLI Reference. Thank you for the response. I was able to figure out about template to VM to template cmdlets and it works. But I'm stuck at assigning the IP...
Re: Upgrading to Windows 11 Home: cores

Upgrading to Windows 11 Home: cores — I have a virtual machine running Windows 10 Home on Fusion 12 Player (host: MacBookAir 2020 i5 Big Sur). It was configured with 4 processor cores. On the guest system, the Device Manager detects four processors, but the Task Manager and the PC Health Check utility see only one processor with one core. As a consequence, the latter says that I cannot upgrade to Windows 11.
VM Storage Policies labels

Today I configured vVols for the first time in my vSphere 7.0U3 cluster with a Pure Storage FlashArray //X20R2 (Purity 6.1.10 and vSphere plugin 4.5.0). If I try to create a new VM Storage Policy, I see "strange labels" instead of the Capability Names:. For example, the label Pure.capabilityMetadata.summary.pureFlashArray.label should...
PowerCLI: Enable / Disable Alarm Actions on Hosts / Clusters

I have done some serious googling, and am about to accept that it is not possible through PowerCLI. But I wanted to make a last effort by asking you guys. For ESXi host maintenance, I want to use a PowerCLI script which does this:. - disable alarm actions on Cluster.
ESX 7 Hangs

We have a strange Problem. Our ESX 6.7 Server USB was dead and we decided to go directly to ESX 7. After installing ESX 7 and vCenter 7 we noticed that ESX hangs after few days. This happens particularly when Clone Tasks are carried out. None of the commands (Shutdown, Reset, Reboot ...) are carried out by ESX for the Server being Cloned. It says another operation is being carried out. When Tasks for Other VMs are comitted such as neu start or shutdown, it wont work as well. The Server itself is accessible and can be accessed via RDP. But through Management Console (Web Interface) it does not react. Also when Console is accessed via HP ILO and asked to Shut Down\ Restart it takes hours and nothings happen.
