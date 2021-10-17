Rebel Wilson on her weight loss: 'People are so obsessed'

You may recognize her from her role in "Pitch Perfect" or be familiar with her self-deprecating humor, but that's not what Rebel Wilson wants to be known for anymore (via The Independent). The Australian actress is actively working to shed her reputation as the token side character whose personality revolves almost entirely around a different main character. She'd also like the media's conversation to be directed toward her career rather than her looks. Unfortunately, however, people still can't stop talking about Wilson's weight. Despite the fact that in 2019 she produced two movies and starred in an Oscar-nominated film, the media has been paying more attention to Wilson's weight loss, as she pointed out in an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph, per The Independent.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 3 DAYS AGO