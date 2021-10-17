CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson on her weight loss: 'People are so obsessed'

By Erin Donnelly
AOL Corp
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebel Wilson is opening up about her "Year of Health" and the public's fascination with her weight loss. The Australian actress is said to have lost more than 66 pounds after embarking on her diet and fitness kick in 2020. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine, the 41-year-old...

David Calderon Rodriguez
6d ago

I always thought she was beautiful but lok at her now I hope she doesn't lose the humor she had loved that spirit of her

#Pitch Perfect
