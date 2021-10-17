CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey reveals chilling domestic violence stats for Alaska

By Liv Clifford
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 50% of women in Alaska have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to a new survey released last week by the Alaska Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (CDVSA) and University of Alaska Anchorage Justice Center. The 2020 Alaska Victimization Survey (AVS)...

IN THIS ARTICLE
