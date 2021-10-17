CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Snuggle Up With These Pups: Adorable Photos Of Doggos Tucked Into Blankets

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everybody knows that animals sleeping are the cutest animals, but did you know that sometimes they even like getting tucked into bed the same way that humans do? If you answered no to...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Goat saves chicken from hawk

THE YARD — A true friend is something worth more than gold. A true friend sticks up for you and takes care of you when you're in need. They'll celebrate with you when you achieve something and hang out when you've failed or you're down. They're not afraid to say, "Yes," when you ask, "Does this make me look fat?" A true friend has your back.
ANIMALS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Snuggle With Baby Goats

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Historians Just Ranked These U.S. Presidents (No.1 is Surprising) MoneyWise.com. Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. BindRight. Fighting Diabetes? This Discovery Leaves Doctors Speechless!. Activis Breakthrough. Top...
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Celebrate International Sloth Day with 10 adorable photos of sloths

Oct. 20 marks International Sloth Day and what better way to mark the occasion than by looking at some cute pics of the furry creatures to keep the day going?. Sloths are known for being the tropical rainforest’s sluggish, lazy tree dwellers. The mammals are native to Central and South America and spend their days sitting in trees, eating leaves and catching much zzz’s.
ANIMALS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Frankie

Frankie is looking for the perfect retirement home. This 13-year-old Yorkie would love some humans to worship the ground he walks on and carry him up and down the stairs (or wherever else he'd like to go)!. Frankie does well with other other dogs, cats, all humans gentle enough to...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snuggle#Pups#Blankets#Curling
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Remi is a 5-month-old boy who loves to make biscuits with his paws! He plays with toys and also likes to cuddle. Visit...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Dog appears to ask owner 'where are you going' as she gets dressed

An incredible video where a dog appears to ask its owner “where are you going” as she prepares to leave the house has been uploaded by TikTok user @cheekclapper24_7_365. While it might be one of those things where once you’re listening out for it you cannot help but hear it – it’s still bizarre either way.
PETS
iheartcats.com

Watch As Kind Cat Shares Water Bowl With A Thirsty Mouse

Will cats ever cease to amaze us with their complicated and curious ways? The answer to that is probably ‘no’ as every day presents us with new tales of the strange and wonderful things cats do! And Simon the cat of Punta Arenas, Chile, gives us another cat tale that’s sure to make you smile.
ANIMALS
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable New Photos of Daughter Grace With Her Signature Pose

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior knows her best angles, as seen in new photos of the infant striking her monogramed pose. “Our angel and sunshine every day. Always poking her tongue out when I get the camera to take her photo. Grace Warrior, I love you beyond description,” Irwin captioned new Instagram photos of her 6-month-old daughter getting silly for the camera. The little girl has taken to sticking out her tongue in photos, so often in fact, that she earned a spoof from Bindi herself. Last month, the wildlife conservationist’s husband Chandler Powell shared a photo in which both mother and daughter stuck out their tongues while wearing sunglasses. “It’s a vibe,” Bindi commented under the image.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

These Adorable Photos Of Drake And His Son Adonis Are Giving Me Life

There was a time when Drake rarely posted pictures of his son, Adonis, but that has changed in recent years, and the rapper is evidently proud to be a dad. The tot is growing up right before our eyes, with many of his most special moments being shared to Drake’s Instagram page. Oh, and when his fourth birthday rolled around, the cuteness level was cranked up an extra notch. Drake shared the sweetest photos of Adonis to Instagram for his fourth birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dog Befriends a Whale Shark in Adorable Photo

Do you need a reason to smile on this fine Tuesday? If you are looking for a pick-me-up, you came to the right place. We found some adorable footage of the moment a labrador kisses a friendly whale shark. Jade Pursell and one of her friends were diving off of...
ANIMALS
E! News

See Jennifer Love Hewitt and Newborn Baby Pose for Adorable “Fall Vibes” Photo

Watch: Jennifer Love Hewitt Humbled by Her "9-1-1" Casting. After enjoying a "hot bump summer," Jennifer Love Hewitt is embracing a cool mom fall. Just weeks after welcoming her third child, Aidan, with husband Brian Hallisay, the 9-1-1 star took to Instagram Stories to display her and her newborn's sweater-weather ready wardrobe. Captioning the cute Oct. 13 pic, "Fall vibes," the actress sported a green beanie with a red-and-navy-blue flannel shirt. As for her little one, Aidan wore an orange beanie, complete with a pumpkin-and-leaf printed outfit.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Minhwan & Yulhee share adorable photos from their 'first date in forever'

On October 12, Yulhee shared the sweetest selcas of her and her husband, F.T. Island's Minhwan!. In her latest Instagram post, Yulhee wrote, "The first date with just the two of us in seriously foreverrr," alongside a series of couple photos taken on the beach, on a somewhat cloudy day. The young couple garnered attention for their idol visuals, despite the fact that they are parents of three!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Dog Stays a Puppy the Longest

Puppies, according to some experts, age at different rates. One set of experts even offers a puppy age calculator that allows owners to estimate how long they can expect their dogs to stay puppies. 24/7 Tempo set out to identify the breed that stays a puppy the longest. We compiled the list based on a […]
PETS
Mississippi Link

VIDEO: Puppy Love: Adorable Dwarf Mongoose Pups Romp With Their Mom

Three adorable dwarf mongooses make one of their first excursions out of their den. The Southern dwarf mongooses were born in mid-September at the Tiergarten Schonbrunn zoo in Vienna, Austria. In the footage, the nearly 2-month-old mongooses play with each other, crawl over small mounds and climb branches, as their...
ANIMALS
The Independent

10 best chunky knit blankets and throws to cosy up in

We don’t know about you, but there’s something about the colder weather that makes us want to hunker down beside a fire, pop on a good film and keep warm with a chunky knit blanket and a steaming mug of hot chocolate. Whether it’s the slightly darker days and chill in the air or full-on wrap-yourself-up winter weather, you just can’t beat a cosy blanket for setting the ambience, keeping you toasty and creating a truly hygge home.But what is it about a knit blanket that makes us reach for them, rather than just your average throw? For starters, ones...
LIFESTYLE
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy