Snuggle Up With These Pups: Adorable Photos Of Doggos Tucked Into Blankets

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior knows her best angles, as seen in new photos of the infant striking her monogramed pose. “Our angel and sunshine every day. Always poking her tongue out when I get the camera to take her photo. Grace Warrior, I love you beyond description,” Irwin captioned new Instagram photos of her 6-month-old daughter getting silly for the camera. The little girl has taken to sticking out her tongue in photos, so often in fact, that she earned a spoof from Bindi herself. Last month, the wildlife conservationist’s husband Chandler Powell shared a photo in which both mother and daughter stuck out their tongues while wearing sunglasses. “It’s a vibe,” Bindi commented under the image.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO