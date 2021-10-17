2021 NFL Season: Week 6 Sunday games open thread

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
The Houston Texans may be inching closing to trading DeShaun Watson ahead of the Nov. 2 deadline, and the Miami Dolphins are widely viewed as the most likely suitor for the star quarterback. There may be another team that wants Watson, but the interest is apparently not mutual. According to...
The return of Odell Beckham Jr. from his near year-long absence due to an ACL injury was slated to be a game-changing development for the Cleveland Browns offense. However, in the most recent two games of the 2021 NFL season, this hope has not yet come to fruition. In the...
Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a break from courting controversy to say something that we can all agree on: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is special. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Favre compared Henry to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He feels that no matter how you try to defend Henry, the Titans halfback will still make plays – much like Moss did in his prime.
The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
The rumor whispers really started to heat up on Wednesday when multiple reports indicated that the Miami Dolphins were nearing a deal to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. These rumors have been super popular dating back to the summer and yet again, nothing has been put in ink. Dolphins...
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doesn’t seem too confident about his upcoming matchup against Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the hottest debate topics in the league ahead of his matchup with Mac Jones and the Patriots. Proponents of Diggs are ready to give him Defensive Player of the Year after five weeks, and naysayers are shredding him apart on social media for his inconsistent coverage.
Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
The Dallas Cowboys made a roster move on Wednesday to prepare space for the return of a key star player, following his reactivation by the NFL. Fullback Nick Ralston was released and signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad as tackle La’el Collins is set to return from his five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug testing policies.
Rumors have a way of taking on a life of their own, even when fabricated out of a misunderstanding, or even out of nothing. This past week, there were some rumors about the LSU Tigers possibly pursuing Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin for the job, or Tomlin being interested in the job, following the school’s departure with head coach Ed Orgeron.
Comments / 0