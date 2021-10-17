2021 NFL Season: Week 6 Sunday games open thread

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doesn’t seem too confident about his upcoming matchup against Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the hottest debate topics in the league ahead of his matchup with Mac Jones and the Patriots. Proponents of Diggs are ready to give him Defensive Player of the Year after five weeks, and naysayers are shredding him apart on social media for his inconsistent coverage.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO