CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pre-Snap Reads 10/17: Gameday!

By Field Gulls
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t worry. We’ve got this. The sixth episode of "Seattle Overload" is here as...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals That He Got Contract Offers From The Dallas Cowboys And Seattle Seahawks To Play In The NFL During The NBA's Lockout In 2011

LeBron James has been known as an extremely versatile player. While he may not be the best in certain areas, there are few things that he cannot do on the court. One of the things that stood out about him during his career though, was his athletic ability. LeBron James has been an absolute wrecking ball when getting to the rim, using his explosiveness and leaping ability to make insane finishes near the basket.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Lockett
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#American Football#Gameday#Steelers Depot#Star Seahawks#Wr#Espn
The Spun

There’s A Clear Betting Favorite To Land Cam Newton

Since he was dropped by the New England Patriots prior to the 2021 season, former league MVP Cam Newton has still yet to find a new NFL home. But some news from earlier this week could lead to a change on that front sometime in the very near future. On...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
CowboyMaven

‘Proposed’ Trade Sends Cowboys Lineman to Browns for LB - ESPN

FRISCO - The Dear Reader will note that we put the word “proposed trade” in quote marks to illustrate that, yeah, it’s “proposed.”. Not by an actual NFL team. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, we are happy to say, doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously on this regular project of his, “proposing” trades.
NFL
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Derrick Henry

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a break from courting controversy to say something that we can all agree on: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is special. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Favre compared Henry to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He feels that no matter how you try to defend Henry, the Titans halfback will still make plays – much like Moss did in his prime.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Have Reportedly Claimed Notable Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are still searching for quarterback depth with Russell Wilson out. This afternoon, they claimed a passer off waivers. Seattle claimed former Colts quarterback Jacob Eason, who was released by Indianapolis yesterday. Eason, who appeared in one game for the Colts this season, has ties to the Pacific Northwest.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy