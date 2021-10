There are several ways conservatives can win the inner-city vote. The first and most important step is basic. Republicans need to show up. Democrats have done an excellent job of showing up in the inner cities. Many Republicans with a defeated mentality believe the myth that certain predominantly minority districts can never flip. This is simply untrue. These areas will never flip when we have weak leadership and no ambition to help others living under failed Democrat policies for decades.

ELECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO