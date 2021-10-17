Picture This: Clara Freesh

PORTLAND, Ore.---The Pilots won sets one and two before Santa Clara was able to rally back for a 3-2 win in a West Coast Conference volleyball match at the Chiles Center on Thursday evening. The Broncos collected the game with set scores of 21-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15, and 15-11. Jayde Harris ended the night with a team-high 15 kills, Noelani Helm was just shy of a double-double with 26 assists and nine digs, and Grace Zilbert added 17 digs for the home side. Graduate outside hitter Charity Bradley produced a solid all-around performance against the Broncos, finishing with seven kills, nine digs, three blocks and an ace.
