Picture This: Clara Freesh

The name, image and likeness (NIL) deals keep on coming. Thanks to the NCAA’s recent rule change allowing college athletes to monetize their personal brands, a flurry of high-profile students are inking significant deals for endorsements, media projects and more. On Thursday WME Sports said it had signed basketball player and Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren for NIL deals. Holmgren, the 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year, was widely viewed as the number one recruit in the country before committing to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. He is an early favorite to be the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. WME Sports has been expanding...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO