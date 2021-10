Hope House was started by Shaun M Wilson in May 2017. Shaun had a family member who was incarcerated and upon their release, it was clear that they had changed. What once was a kind, gentle, understanding 18-year-old was now a 25-year-old who was angry, bossy, and not willing to listen. Through his and Shaun’s efforts, he became an independent man who had grace, understanding of others, and a compassion to do well in life. Shaun’s family members’ journey was how HOPE HOUSE came to life and his accomplishments spoke volumes to Shaun that if others had the opportunity just maybe they would make the shift to become valued people and community members.

