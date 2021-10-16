’Black Adam’ First Look Debuts The Rock’s New Superhero

A new sneak peek at Naomi, the CW's latest DC Comics superhero show, raises several questions about its titular heroine and her world. Executive produced by Ava DuVernay (Selma) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), Naomi stars Kaci Walfall (Power) as the titular cool and comic book-loving hero, who discovers she may have a hidden destiny that will take her on a journey to the heights of the Multiverse. During Saturday's DC FanDome event, WBTV unveiled a new clip from the pilot, which shows Naomi dashing out of class to capture footage of a Superman-related "stunt" happening in the town square for her website. Unfortunately, when she arrives there, she has dizzy spell and faints. When she comes to, she sees a flying blue blur above her.
