’Black Adam’ First Look Debuts The Rock’s New Superhero

By Matt Singer
 8 days ago
Of all the actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson is the one who most looks like a comic book character. He’s got the giant muscles, the killer smile, the intense glare. The guy doesn’t need a fancy costume with padded pecs to convince anyone he’s got superhuman strength. He looks like he...

asapland.com

Black Adam: Adriana Plays Counterpart against The Rock

Black Adam comes with the Dwayne Johnson. For female significant character, it might be possible to take Adriana Tomaz. If she will cast for it then she will become the counterpart of the Black Adam versus Dwayne Johnson. She is known as the Egyptian Goddess of Nature and her likely to redefine in Black Adam.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Dwayne Johnson Gives First Look At Black Adam, And Brace Yourselves, It's Awesome

DC FanDome kicked off with an epic first-look at the Black Adam movie, which will arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022. The movie is currently in post-production, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an appearance to give fans an inside and first look video at the upcoming movie. Production has put together a scene featuring Teth-Adam--also known as Black Adam--doing what he does best: killing people that get in his way. Watch the video for yourself below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Den of Geek

Black Adam First Look: JSA Characters and DCEU Connections

Black Adam is coming to the DCEU, and Dwayne Johnson has been promising that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” And based on the first look at Black Adam footage revealed at DC FanDome, it just might. Black Adam tells the tale of the...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

DC FanDome Black Adam First Look Reveals His Power

DC FanDome Black Adam First Look Reveals His Power. From the team that brought you The Jungle Cruise comes an equally immortal — but far angrier — incarnation of Dwayne Johnson. In a role he’s been talking about for ten years now, The Rock finally brings his rock-hard physique to the DC universe. Our Black Adam first look is here, and while it doesn’t show a lot, it gives a sense of the big man’s power. As Johnson likes to say, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.
MOVIES
Game Informer Online

Black Adam Electrifies In This Debut Clip From Dwayne Johnson's Movie

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra's superhero passion project is still a way off, but DC Fandome gave fans a look at the upcoming film, including a clip of the electrifying introduction of Black Adam. Pierce Brosnan, who plays Dr. Fate in the upcoming blockbuster starts the segment...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Black Adam’ First Look: Dwayne Johnson Brings The Thunder In New Clip

When movie fans think of the DCEU, they think more often of Batman, Superman, and other members of the Justice League that have already received standalone films. There’s more to the DCEU than the Justice League, though, and 2019’s “Shazam!” was a preview of that broader canon. And thanks to DC FanDome, now we have our first look at Dwayne Johnson‘s “Black Adam.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Dc#Jungle Cruise
TechRadar

Black Adam first teaser brings The Rock into the DC Universe

DC has revealed a first look at the long-awaited Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, at its FanDome 2021 event. It's rather Tomb Raider-y in feel, and shows Johnson's character – who's closely connected with Shazam in the DC comics – being unleashed for the first time. Check out a first...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Black Adam’ First Look: Dwayne Johnson Stars as Shazam’s Arch-Nemesis in DC Spinoff Movie

The first look at director Jaume Collet-Serra’s “Black Adam” was revealed during the DC FanDome virtual event on Saturday, giving “Shazam!” fans an early glimpse at this spinoff starring Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” as that character’s arch-nemesis. The film also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. Watch below.
MOVIES
Maxim

The Rock Unveils First Look at ‘Ruthless’ Antihero ‘Black Adam’ In Violent DC Fandome Trailer

As “Black Adam” The Rock is “ruthless” and “unstoppable.”. Black Adam is not a friend to humanity. The title character in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s long-awaited DC antihero saga, Black Adam, certainly doesn’t seem like one in our first good look at the character, which Johnson introduced Saturday as part of DC’s virtual FanDome convention.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

DC FanDome: Dwayne Johnson Drops World Exclusive First Look At Black Adam

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change, and a brief Black Adam teaser revealed at DC FanDome proves just how. In the short teaser presented by actor Dwayne Johnson, we see Black Adam summoned in an ancient temple. A group of mercenaries approaches him and the titular character immediately turns around and grabs one of them by the throat.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Delivers The First Look At Black Adam Featuring An Electrifying Introduction

When you think about it, it’s ridiculous just how long Dwayne Johnson has been angling to play Black Adam. He first became attached to portray the character on the big screen in 2007 – which was the same year that he starred in Disney’s The Game Plan. There have been a great number of ups and downs since then, but Johnson has not let hurdles derail the idea. He has continued to work and try to make it a reality, and that has gotten us to this point: the day that the first ever footage from the upcoming Black Adam blockbuster has been revealed.
MOVIES
EW.com

A Superman 'stunt' rocks Naomi's world in sneak peek at new CW superhero show

A new sneak peek at Naomi, the CW's latest DC Comics superhero show, raises several questions about its titular heroine and her world. Executive produced by Ava DuVernay (Selma) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), Naomi stars Kaci Walfall (Power) as the titular cool and comic book-loving hero, who discovers she may have a hidden destiny that will take her on a journey to the heights of the Multiverse. During Saturday's DC FanDome event, WBTV unveiled a new clip from the pilot, which shows Naomi dashing out of class to capture footage of a Superman-related "stunt" happening in the town square for her website. Unfortunately, when she arrives there, she has dizzy spell and faints. When she comes to, she sees a flying blue blur above her.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: First Look at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate

DC FanDome is happening today, and it's been a delight for fans of DC movies, television, comics, and games. Many upcoming films have been showcased today, including Black Adam. Production for the Dwayne Johnson-led film wrapped back in July and many folks involved with the film have teased big things for the movie. Now, fans are finally getting a closer look at the highly-anticipated film. One of the most exciting things to come out of DC FanDome today was the first look at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Previously, Brosnan teased his costume was motion-capture, and fans have been eager to see the final product.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: First Look at Justice Society of America Logo

DC FanDome 2021 is kicking off this Saturday, showcasing a wide array of aspects from the movies, television shows, comics, and more in the DC universe. One of the most highly-anticipated parts of the event might be a first look at Black Adam, something that franchise star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed on social media earlier this week. It's been known that Johnson's Black Adam will be sharing the screen with members of the Justice Society of America, and now we have a look at how they will be branded in universe. A new t-shirt design has surfaced on the official DC Shop, showing a logo for the Justice Society of America. You can check it out below.
MOVIES
New ‘The Batman’ Teaser Hypes Saturday’s Full Trailer Debut

If you’re on the fence about tuning in to DC FanDome this weekend, know this: At the bare minimum, you’re going to get to see a new trailer for The Batman. Last year’s FanDome, DC Comics’ now annual online virtual convention, featured the debut of the very first trailer for The Batman, which was then just beginning production. This year, the film has already wrapped (Principal photography concluded back in March) so expect to see a lot more from the film, including appearances by stars like Robert Pattinson.
MOVIES
