’Black Adam’ First Look Debuts The Rock’s New Superhero

When you think about it, it’s ridiculous just how long Dwayne Johnson has been angling to play Black Adam. He first became attached to portray the character on the big screen in 2007 – which was the same year that he starred in Disney’s The Game Plan. There have been a great number of ups and downs since then, but Johnson has not let hurdles derail the idea. He has continued to work and try to make it a reality, and that has gotten us to this point: the day that the first ever footage from the upcoming Black Adam blockbuster has been revealed.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO