The next travel update is expected from the government next week, but it is still unclear exactly what they are likely to announce.The update comes towards the end of the half-term break, for many meaning any further relaxing of restrictions would come too little too late.Furthermore, with the rate of Covid infections rising in the UK, it is unlikely any relaxing will feature as a part of the government’s update.On Wednesday, the high Covid infection rates in the UK triggered a travel ban by Morocco. Direct flights between the two countries will be suspended from 11.59pm on Wednesday.The Foreign Office...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO