The Brookville Bees lost a 30-23 a heartbreaker to Heritage after two overtimes at a sold-out Stinger Stadium on Friday night. Fans would get their money’s worth and then some as the Bees and Pioneers put on a high school football game for the ages. Brookville took a 15-7 lead into the final quarter of play, thanks in part to two touchdown passes by quarterback Drake McDaniel as he connected with receivers Ethan Robey and Addison Ellis for scores on consecutive drives.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 12 DAYS AGO