A Christmas Dance Reunion: Release date and streaming options explored

Olaf from Frozen is probably the most favorite snowman of all time. From being Elsa and Anna’s companion since their childhood to saving them in numerous conditions, Olaf gained hearts in Disney’s Frozen. While the little snowman along with his quirky behaviour has his personal fanbase, Disney has determined to deliver a separate collection for this Frozen sidekick named Olaf Presents. Disney additionally dropped the official trailer of his collection through social media. Taking to the official social media deal with of Disney, the corporate not too long ago dropped the official trailer of Olaf Presents. The trailer first noticed some clips of Disney’s traditional movies. A voiceover within the background mentioned, “For nearly 100 years, Walt Disney Animation Studios has given us beloved classics and timeless moments we’ll always remember. Now be part of an old pal as he retells these tales in a means solely he can.” The visuals had the tales of Tangled, Aladdin, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Moana.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO