BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — After two terms as Maryland’s top law enforcement official, Attorney General Brian Frosh won’t seek reelection next year, his office announced Thursday. Frosh notified his staff of the decision Thursday with a message, saying he values their time working together and thanking them for their service to the state of Maryland. He said he does not plan to let up during his final months in office. “I intend to make the most of every single moment,” Frosh wrote. “I will continue to work with you to provide the best possible legal advice to our clients, to protect Marylanders,...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO