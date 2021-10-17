These are America’s most kid-friendly cities

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monroeville and Bethel Park are two of the Best Small Cities in America, according to a new study. The study from WalletHub looks at affordability, safety, local economy, health care and other issues in more than 1,300 small cities ranging from local restaurants to schools. Only cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 were considered. Bethel Park is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania city on the list, coming in at 16. Monroeville is not far behind, coming in at No. 25. Other western and central Pennsylvania city’s further down the list include State College, Erie and Altoona. Morgantown, West Virginia, is also on the list. To see the full ranking, visit Wallethub at this link. The No. 1 city on the list is Sammamish, Washington, which is about 20 miles east of Seattle.

