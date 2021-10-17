CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father Suspected of Killing Daughters, Grandchildren in Pakistan Marriage Feud - Police

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - A father in Pakistan is suspected of killing his two daughters and their four children by setting their house ablaze because one of the women married against his wishes, police said. Manzoor Hussain is being hunted by police after allegedly setting fire to the home...

International Business Times

Leopard Drags 4-Year-Old Child Away In Front Of Family, Victim's Half-Eaten Body Found

A leopard reportedly mauled a 4-year-old girl to death after dragging her away while she was playing outside her house in India. The child lived with her family in the city of Nashik, in the western state of Maharashtra. Villagers and forest department officials searched for the girl after they were notified a leopard dragged her away Sunday night. The child’s family said she was taken away in the blink of an eye and the animal disappeared into the forest, UNI India reported.
International Business Times

Man Burns Toddler To Death With Hot Water Claiming They Were 'Playing;' Arrested

A 23-year-old man in Japan has been arrested for allegedly burning his girlfriend’s toddler with a hot shower and killing him. The incident occurred on Aug. 31 at a fifth-floor apartment that the suspect, Takumi Matsubara, shared with his girlfriend and her 3-year-old toddler, Orito Niimura, in Osaka. Matsubara told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Man Sets Wife, 8-Month-Old Son On Fire After Accusing Her Of Neglecting The Child

A man in India has been arrested for allegedly setting his wife and 8-month-old son on fire after accusing the woman of not taking care of the infant. The victims, identified as 30-year-old Bhavna Marwadi and her 8-month-old baby, were from a village in the western state of Gujarat. They were hospitalized with burns after the brutal attack that happened Sunday evening. The woman's husband, 32-year-old Naresh Marwadi, was arrested based on the victim's complaint, reported The Times of India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

17-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Parents Scold Her For Playing Video Games

A 17-year-old girl in India died by suicide Sunday night after her parents scolded her for playing video games. The teenager, who lived in the southern city of Hyderabad, got upset when her father and mother yelled at her after she spent most of her time playing games. The mother had asked her to have dinner and go to bed early, the Siasat Daily reported Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
Public Safety
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Black Trans Woman Kier Laprice Solomon Shot and Killed at Fort Worth Apartment Complex

A Black transgender woman was shot and killed at a Fort Worth apartment complex Thursday night. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the 21-year-old victim as Kier Laprice Solomon late Friday. Solomon, who also went by Kier Lapri Kartier on social media, was found unresponsive in a car with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police do not believe she lived in the complex. Authorities have not named a suspect in the killing. One of Solomon’s close friends, who goes by Madii Reloaded, shared a remembrance on the Facebook page of the Nu Trans Movement, a transgender rights activist organization: “She was transitioning and very well almost done. I remember her trips to Houston and her nervousness with it all. God this hurts. So very bad. She would have anxiety before every appointment and would constantly ruin her nails by tapping them or biting them. I remember the good times when she was so excited to get good news on her levels or when she was able to finally pull a shirt over after her last procedure.”
FORT WORTH, TX
International Business Times

Newborn Baby Gets Stuck In Toilet Bowl As Mother Gives Birth In Hospital Bathroom, Dies

A newborn baby in India died after slipping into a toilet bowl as the mother was giving birth in a bathroom. The freak incident took place in Kanpur, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The mother was forced to give birth to the child in the bathroom after doctors at a hospital allegedly refused to admit the pregnant woman, local media Mathrubhumi reported Thursday.
INDIA
International Business Times

Toddler Nearly Loses Eye In Dog Attack, Canine's Former Owner Offers $14 As Compensation

A 2-year-old girl in Thailand was left with a severely damaged eye after being viciously attacked by an abandoned dog Tuesday. The girl lived with her parents at a factory camp in Bang Khen, Bangkok. The toddler’s mother had gone to work, and her father had just stepped away to take a shower when he heard the child screaming in pain. He rushed out to find the dog viciously attacking her head. He quickly chased the canine away, but the toddler had already suffered serious injuries by then, The Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS

