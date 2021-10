BOSTON (CBS) — Martellus Bennett won a Super Bowl in 2016, his first year with the Patriots. He doesn’t have the fondest memories about the start of that season. With Tom Brady serving his four-game DeflateGate suspension, then-third-year quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was set to steer the ship for the first month of the year. He led the Patriots to a victory in Week 1, and he was incredible in Week 2, before suffering a shoulder injury. That injury kept Garoppolo out of action in a short week on a Thursday night game against Houston, and also kept him out for the Patriots’ home...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO