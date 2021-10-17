CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autumn in the Adirondacks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpstate New York's Adirondack Park is one of the top places in the country to experience vibrant fall foliage. The park itself covers approximately 6 million acres, with autumn colors emerging usually...

25 Stunning Photos Capture the Wonder of Upstate NY’s Adirondacks

I've always said I'm not nearly as "outdoorsy" as I'd like, but that doesn't stop me from marveling at the wildlife and landscapes that comprise our forests and parks. One of my favorite social media accounts to follow is called Wildlife and Nature Lovers of Upstate New York. Most of the photos posted to the account are from everyday people in Upstate New York who share a passion for wildlife and nature in Upstate New York.
The autumn nudge

Another year has tilted quietly into the splendid season of autumn, a time of bounty, preparedness, and introspection that nudges all living things in the Northern Hemisphere. While humans adjust to their seasonal changes and challenges, animals have been fattening up, growing new coats and gathering food. Birds and insects have been on the move for weeks. Many plants continue to provide, but many have gone to seed and withered, a change is in the air.
Autumn float

Canoeists enjoy a float on Ollie Pond at Seneca Parks' Garlo Heritage Nature Preserve, south of Bloomville, on a warm and sunny Wednesday evening. Naturalist Angie Ford assists Briana Smith as she gets in a kayak to join an evening float on Ollie Pond during a Seneca Parks canoe and kayak program Wednesday evening.
Fall in love with the outdoors this autumn

From the golden hue of corn fields to the vibrant red of forest foliage, there’s immense beauty to be found in the fall. Are you ready to make the most of the season? Lace up your hiking boots, put on a comfy knit sweater and set out to explore the wilderness.
Did You Know There is A Haunted Chocolate Factory in the Adirondacks?

Halloween is all about candy and a good scary experience. This year you can combine both in one place with a short ride to Barkeater Chocolates in North Creek, New York. According to Haunted History Trail, the Barkeater chocolate factory is filled with unexplained experiences. Many believe the tragedy of one family in particular is what is behind the ghostly encounters. It is rumored that one of the children from the family died outside the home in a tragic accident. The mom mysteriously disappeared shortly after the death only to return years later. Separately It has been confirmed that the couple who owned the home passed away in two different rooms of the house.
Touch of Autumn

The seed pods on milkweed opened Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, on the Paul Bunyan Trail revealing the delicate seeds that will drift in the wind until snowfall. The milkweed is a favorite of the monarch butterfly and it also attracts birds searching for food. The pods have been used by crafters for years in autumn plant arrangements.
This weekend in the Adirondacks: Cooler fall weather, maybe with showers

Aside from cooler temperatures and a slight chance of shower, this weekend looks like a good one to get outside and enjoy the fall weather. Summits are expected to be cold – near freezing though the weekend, with windchills only in the teens. As temperatures begin to turn cold it’s a good time for a reminder that experience with summer time hiking doesn’t make someone ready for winter hiking. The challenges are different. This is a good time however, for those who are new to winter hiking, or who want to be, to get out with more experienced winter hikers to learn the ropes. In winter, hiking can be life threatening. Take the time to know, before you go.
STILLWATER, NY
Autumn Tree ID Walk

Experience autumn at its best by joining Phyllis Smith, Natural Resources Agent for N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, and Adam Tran, Extension Master Gardener℠ Volunteer, on a guided hike through a hardwood forest to observe the wonderful diversity of Piedmont NC native hardwood trees and the rich variety of shapes and colors they offer each fall. Learn about the chemical changes and environmental conditions that work together to produce a unique show each year, and discover how leaf shapes and colors can be used for tree identification.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Swing into autumn

The East Ridge High School Jazz Ambassadors are ready to kick off their 2021-22 season, starting 6 p.m., Thursday at East Ridge High School. Two days later, from 12:45-1:30 p.m., Saturday, it’s on to Pig on the Pond. For a number of the musicians, this is going to be their...
HIGH SCHOOL
Creative Adirondacks: David Kanietakeron Fadden

The faces in David Kanietakeron Fadden’s paintings grab you immediately, they are full of joy and kinetic energy. I was able to interview David at the Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center in Onchiota, New York, where many of his paintings are currently on exhibit. David, who is an Akwesasne Mohawk and whose name Kanietakeron means Patches of Snow, helped me understand how attaining this skill to portray such emotion had been a process. He remembers the moment that he was leaving the Metropolitan Museum of art, and nearly out the door when he saw in one of the last rooms, a portrait of Benjamin Franklin. Although David had already been painting for many years, he felt that portraying expression and human anatomy were eluding him. When he saw the paint strokes, reflections of color on the skin, and softness of Franklin’s portrait at the Met, he described the moment as “jaw dropping,” and it inspired him to learn how to accomplish the same. For David, painting faces full of life and expression is fundamental to his art and evident in the work he has on exhibition at Six Nations.
VISUAL ART
Autumn has arrived

Orange pumpkins now adorn roadside produce markets, fruit stands, and fundraisers on church lawns across Surry County. One of the pumpkin’s positive attractions is that they have a long shelf life and can be enjoyed over the long season from now until after Christmas. Their bright orange will decorate from now until Halloween, and Thanksgiving and fill tables with puddings, pies, and cakes for many weeks to come as well as decorations, jack ‘o lanterns, and harvest and Halloween displays.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Autumn Holidays of Ancient Finland

In ancient Finland, there were all kinds of festivities connected to the autumntime. This is mainly because for thousands of years Finland was an agricultural society and many of the pagan customs and deities were connected to the land. This list includes some of these holy days. Many of these holidays have pagan origins but during the Middle Ages when the Catholic church wanted to get rid of the pagan deities, holidays were re-named after Catholic saints. The church wasn´t very consistent in its efforts and many of the pagan customs continued all the way to the 19th century and finally ended at the beginning of the 20th century and the industrial revolution. Some of the holidays like Kekri have made a comeback within recent years.
Discover DFW: Autumn At The Arboretum

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Each year thousands of pumpkins, squash and gourds of all shapes and sizes fill the Dallas Arboretum for their ‘Autumn at the Arboretum‘ celebration and exhibit. This year’s theme is ‘Bugtopia!.’ Dave Forehand, Vice President of Gardens, says within Autumn at the Arboretum’s Pumpkin Village, visitors will find both oversized artistic insects and live insects flying through the garden. “It’s the time of year where the monarchs are migrating through (North Texas) to Mexico,” Forehand says. The display is made up of over 90,000 pumpkins, squash, and gourds that total more than 50 varieties. “And every one of them is named with...
DALLAS, TX
Upstate NY fall foliage report: Peak colors continue in the Adirondacks, Catskills

If you’re wondering when to head to the Adirondacks or Catskills to see beautiful fall foliage in the mountains, the time is now. The sixth fall foliage map from I LOVE NY, the state’s tourism website, reports that fall colors will hit peak this week in the Catskills while some areas of the Adirondacks are expected to be past-peak.
POLITICS
Holiday hiker influx tests new Adirondack shuttle, reservation systems

KEENE VALLEY — For the first time in years, Keene town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. was out of town on Columbus Day weekend. For the past several years, the town of Keene, which has a population of around 1,000 people, has seen a rush of hikers flocking to the High Peaks on long holiday weekends. The Columbus Day weekend is one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year. In the past, the rush of hikers has left state forest rangers, volunteers and local officials like Wilson scrambling to accommodate the influx of traffic, keep roads clear and attempt to educate as many hikers as possible about Leave No Trace principles before they venture into the wilderness.
KEENE, NY

