This week, Dana is joined by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer John Ondrasik, of “Five for Fighting.”. John discusses how 9/11 was a pivotal moment in his decision to use music as an expression of his feelings about the current state of the world. He also talks about how his latest single, “Blood On My Hands” was a direct response to his frustration with the Biden Administration’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO