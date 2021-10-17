Alan Jackson: See the Country Icon Through the Years [PICTURES]

Fans of Alan Jackson know that when he writes songs, he does it from his heart. In fact, he pulled many of his lyrics straight from his own life. For instance, he penned “I’d Love You All Over Again,” for his wife. Denise, on their tenth anniversary. Their marriage inspired other tracks like “Livin’ on Love,” as well. That was a while back, though. Now he has children to influence his pen. Jackson penned a song for his daughters’ weddings and included it on his recent release, Where Have You Gone. “You’ll Always Be My Baby,” is a touching song, to be sure. However, he performed it with his daughter Ali Jackson-Bradshaw and took it to a whole new level.

