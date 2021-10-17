Pet owners gather to receive low-cost vaccinations for their furry family members

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Saturday morning, the All Kind Animal Initiative organization held its first-ever low-cost pet vaccination clinic for the Abilene community, partnering with local organizations and businesses to offer inexpensive prices.

Pet owners gathered in the parking lot of the Abilene Community Theater, not waiting on a show but for shots for their furry family members.

Andrea Robison, Chairwoman of All Kind Animal Initiative, says she started the organization back in May of 2021.

“There’s just a big need here in Abilene for kind of raising the bar on animal welfare and what that looks like in our community and changing the culture in how we talk about taking care of our animals,” said Robison.

At the event, free microchipping and vaccines were offered at an extremely low price to all city of Abilene’s residents.

“We want to make sure that responsible pet ownership is accessible to everyone. That no one feels like they’re priced out of being a good pet owner,” said Robison.

Abilene Christian University freshman, Hana Konecny, is currently studying to become a veterinarian and volunteered her time to assist those at the event by doing what she loves best.

“Growing up with animals taught me a really big part of who I am and being compassionate and caring for other people. I think it really can shape a person’s persona or attitude towards you know life,” said Konecny.

Konecny tells us she strives to volunteer whenever she can and believes using the skills she’s learned can help Abilene’s pet overpopulation problem.

“I really enjoy it. We had vaccine clinics at low-cost where I’m from and the ones here are really similar. And I just think they’re really great way to help the community for people that are less fortunate finically and just for convenience,” said Konecny.

Especially for those residents who may not have any free time during the week, like Casandra Stratton.

“I work 14 hours a day, so I don’t have time to go to the vet and get it done. So, when they do this on Saturday’s it’s great,” said Stratton.

Konecny says it’s because of her love for animals that she participates in events like this, but also, “getting to see all these dogs and the community bringing them in and just trying to take care of them is something that’s just amazing,” said Konecny.

Robison says this event is a great example of how the city, businesses, and nonprofits can come together to address a community need.

“We’ve had so much positive feedback and people that are just grateful that we’re doing this and asking when we’re going to do the next one. So that’s all just been really encouraging,” said Robison.

And with all the encouragement, Robison says this is only the beginning.

