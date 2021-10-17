CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defibrillator and a scare for the memory: Subguilón, Savior of an emergency in the NEWCASTLE stands

Cover picture for the articleAfter the purchase by the Arab wings, Newcastle was a party at the match against Tottenham until all the alarms skipped into the stands. Regurgue was the one who first realized from the lawn and warned the referee, who immediately stopped the match. The faces were stupor and silence...

Newcastle’s new dawn overshadowed by defeat and medical emergency

What started as a party ended in sombre mood as events on and off the pitch cast a pall over Newcastle’s new dawn. Excited fans turned up to St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon ready to celebrate a rebirth of the club under ambitious, fabulously wealthy owners, but left with undeniable problems on the pitch having been been put into perspective by a serious medical emergency in the crowd.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Newcastle fan 'stabilised' and in hospital after match against Tottenham was suspended due to medical emergency in the crowd - with Spurs stars Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier quick to inform referee and collect defibrillator

Newcastle's Premier League fixture against Tottenham had to be restarted after the game was suspended following a medical emergency involving a fan in the crowd. The match was stopped in the 40th minute after the players called for the medics to assist someone in the crowd, with fans also pleading for them to hurry over to the far side of the stand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle's match against Tottenham stopped as medics rush to assist stricken supporter in the crowd... after Sergio Reguilon had urged referee Andre Marriner to halt play and Eric Dier raced to the dugouts to collect defibrillator

Newcastle's Premier League fixture against Tottenham has been suspended following an incident involving a fan in the crowd. The match was stopped after the players called for the medics to assist someone in the crowd, with fans also pleading for them to hurry over to the far side of the stand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Newcastle-Spurs briefly halted after fan medical emergency

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham was paused and players left the field after a supporter required medical treatment on Sunday. It was Tottenham player Eric Dier who was alert to the emergency and indicated a defibrillator was required. The players initially waited by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United vs Tottenham suspended over medical emergency in stands at St James’ Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur was suspended after 40 minutes due to a medical emergency in the stands. Spurs were leading Newcastle 2-1 at St James’ Park when referee Andre Marriner called the player to the sidelines, having been alerted to a seriously ill spectator in the East Stand by fans passing a message on to the pitch. Newcastle’s team doctor Paul Catterson was dispatched across the pitch to the incident carrying a defibrillator. After a conversation with police and stewards, Marriner then called the players back into the dressing rooms. A few minutes later the fan was carried away on a stretcher, to applause around the stadium. “The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital,” Newcastle tweeted. “Our thoughts are with them.”An announcement over the stadium’s public address system said the players would soon return to finish the first half after a short warm-up. “The players will be coming out to resume the first half,” they said. “There are seven minutes left to play.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

New regime, same old Newcastle as they lose at home to Spurs; while a fan collapses in stand

They came to celebrate. They came to see out a despised ownership with Mike Ashley finally gone, and welcome in a fabulously wealthy, if contentious, new one. They came in the belief that they have their club back and yet it all ended in a familiar, hollow performance as Newcastle slid to an ugly defeat against Tottenham. There were even boos at the end - which is quite something when there was supposed to be a carnival with the billionaires in town.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle-Tottenham game halted because of medical emergency in crowd

Newcastle United's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park was halted in the 40th minute because of a medical emergency in the crowd. Both teams were told to leave the pitch by the referee just before half time with Spurs leading 2-1 as medics attended to the supporter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle fan who received emergency treatment at game ‘stable and responsive’

The Newcastle fan who required emergency medical treatment during Sunday’s game against Tottenham is “stable and responsive” in hospital, the Magpies have said.The Premier League encounter at St James’ Park, which the visitors won 3-2, was suspended for 20 minutes towards the end of the first half as a medical emergency in the stands became apparent.Spurs pair Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier played key roles in making sure the match was stopped and the man swiftly received treatment.#NUFC can confirm that a supporter who required emergency medical treatment during today's game at St. James’ Park is stable and responsive in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Premier League clubs v Newcastle: inside the stunning emergency vote

It was the follow-up to a special meeting that 19 of the clubs had last Tuesday, which was to discuss their concerns about the Saudi-led £305m takeover of Newcastle and its implications for them. Newcastle were excluded from that meeting, which was extraordinary in itself. How often do 19 clubs convene to talk strategically about just one? The other clubs have worried about the potential for Newcastle’s uber-rich owners to strike commercial deals with companies in Saudi Arabia that could give them an advantage. And so, as the Guardian revealed, the clubs proposed the draft of a rule change that would temporarily ban what are called related party transactions – in other words, arrangements with businesses with which club owners are associated. Monday’s meeting, which mainly involved participants dialling in via conferencing software, was to review and vote on the amendment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

