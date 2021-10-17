Saturday Scores: Tomahawks ride Black to series sweep

ELON, N.C. – After falling in five sets on Saturday, Elon volleyball bounced back with a straight-set victory over James Madison on Sunday, Oct. 10 at Schar Center. "Really proud of the players for how they came out to start the match today, how much energy and and how much fun they were having on the court," head coach Mary Tendler said following the win. "You could see it on their faces and they just had a little extra jump, a little more incentive to play well and I'm just so proud of them for bouncing back after a tough five-set loss yesterday. Our passers really stepped up and took the challenge of some difficult serves, which allowed our offense to be very effective."

