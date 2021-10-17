CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Scores: Tomahawks ride Black to series sweep

nahl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine 2 @ Johnstown 5 – Jake Black led the offensive charge for the Tomahawks with two goals in their second consecutive win on home ice over the Nordiques. Maine opened the scoring early going on a 2-0 run in the opening eight minutes as Ignat Belov and Zion Green both...

nahl.com

Imperial Valley Press Online

Central sweeps Texas series with 36-28 win

EL CENTRO — Central Union High School's junior quarterback Damian Rodriguez threw four touchdown passes, leading the Spartans over visiting Del Valle High School of Texas, 36-28, in a non-league game Friday in El Centro. The Spartans closed out a two-game series with the Del Valle Conquistadores that started in...
TEXAS STATE
Marie Evening News

Wolverines sweep Lakers in non-conference series

ANN ARBOR — Lake Superior State dropped a pair of non-conference hockey games against the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines at Yost Ice Arena over the weekend. The Lakers fell 7-4 Saturday night. LSSU was down 2-0 early in the first period after Michigan's Thomas Bordeleau scored a power-play goal, and less than two minutes later Michael Pastujov scored an even strength goal for U-M.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Cass City sweeps volleyball invite Saturday, Ubly finishes 2-1

The Cass City Lady Redhawks defended their home court on Saturday, Oct. 9, winning all four matchups in the round-robin invite. The Lady Redhawks defeated Port Huron, 25-21 and 25-17, Ubly, 25-20, 18-25 and 15-13, Brown City, 25-15 and 25-12 and Richmond, 25-17 and 25-15. Leading the way for the...
CASS CITY, MI
thepostathens.com

Hockey: Ohio earns series sweep with 8-2 win over Roosevelt

Every time the door to Ohio’s locker room opened on Saturday after the game, cheers rang out. The excitement was warranted. The Bobcats (6-1) had just beaten Roosevelt in Bird Arena for the second night in a row, completing the series sweep and remaining undefeated on their busy three-game weekend. The Bobcats beat the Lakers 8-2 Saturday, once again dominating its opponent and putting on an offensive show.
OHIO STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Gorillas sweep season series from rival Lions

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pitt State volleyball tops MSSU in straight sets Tuesday to sweep the season series from the rival Lions. Pitt State is now 7-0 at home this season. “Last year was an off year for everyone, and we weren’t beating the teams that we feel like we should have,” says Meg Auten, who had a team-high 13 kills for PSU Tuesday, “It’s good to come out and win both times that we played them. It feels really good.”
The Tribune-Democrat

Veteran forward Murray provides Tomahawks scoring depth

Coach Mike Letizia believes his North American Hockey League team only is beginning to see the potential upside of the Sept. 30 trade that brought Zachary Murray to the Johnstown Tomahawks. Murray netted the first goal in last weekend’s 7-1 road victory over the New Jersey Titans on Oct. 8....
Liberty News

DIII Flames sweep visiting Vulcans in 2021-22 opening series

Liberty University’s ACHA Division III men’s hockey team opened its season with a resounding sweep of the University of California-Penn, Friday night at Saturday morning at the LaHaye Ice Center. After winning the opener, 5-3, the Flames (2-0) exploded for five goals in the third period of Saturday’s rematch, when...
odusports.com

Volleyball Bounces Back with Saturday Sweep of Charlotte

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion volleyball team salvaged a weekend split with Conference USA East Division rival Charlotte with a 3-0 win over the 49ers inside the ODU Volleyball Center on Saturday. The Monarchs (10-8, 2-2 C-USA) successfully rebounded from a straight-sets loss to Charlotte (10-8, 3-3) on Friday.
Lincoln Journal Star

Stung on Saturday, Waverly dominates Omaha Duchesne for sweep 3 days later

WAVERLY — After getting swept Saturday by Norris, Class B No. 3 Waverly was looking for confidence. The Vikings found it Tuesday night at home. Waverly dominated No. 6 Omaha Duchesne in the first two sets, and while the third set wasn’t as clean, the Vikings found a way to sweep the Cardinals 25-9, 25-12, 25-20.
elpasoheraldpost.com

Twice as Nice! UTEP Volleyball repeats sweep Against LA Tech Saturday

The UTEP Volleyball team (13-4, 2-2 Conference USA) notched a second straight sweep against Louisiana Tech (6-14, 0-6 C-USA), 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-17) at Memorial Gym Saturday Afternoon. Senior outside hitter Serena Patterson led the team with 11 kills. Senior setter Kristen Fritsche tallied 23 assists and 11 digs while...
bluehens.com

Volleyball Sweeps Weekend Series at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. – That's three straight wins for the University of Delaware volleyball team! The Blue Hens swept the UNCW Seahawks (2-15, 1-5 CAA) in straight sets (25-12, 25-11, 25-21) Sunday afternoon in a road Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) battle from Hanover Hall in Wilmington, N.C. The win moves Delaware...
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders Sweep Weekend Series With FIU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee swept their weekend series with FIU, winning 3-1 and 3-2 respectively. Taylor Eisert and Kayla Henley shined both games, setting new career-highs. As a team, the Blue Raiders are off to their best start under Coach Crawford with a 4-0 record at home and a...
msuspartans.com

Late Goal Secures Series Sweep of Miami

A late goal by Erik Middendorf propelled Michigan State to a 2-1 victory over Miami on Saturday night at Munn Ice Arena. For the second straight night, MSU got the game-winner late in the third period to earn the victory and with the two wins, improve to 3-1 on the season.
Marie Evening News

Lakers sweep Tommies in home opening series

SAULT STE. MARIE — With fans in the building for the first time in almost twenty months, the Lake Superior State hockey team gave their faithful a weekend to remember. The Lakers defeated the University of St. Thomas 3-1 Friday night, before a 6-3 win on Saturday in Central Collegiate Hockey Association play.
Brainerd Dispatch

Biondi's game-winner gives Bulldogs series sweep of Bemidji State

A snipe from the slot by sophomore wing Blake Biondi of Hermantown midway through the third period gave Minnesota Duluth a 2-1 nonconference victory over Bemidji State on Saturday before a crowd of 5,874 at Amsoil Arena — the largest audience the venue has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
elonphoenix.com

Elon Volleyball Sweeps JMU to Split the CAA Series

ELON, N.C. – After falling in five sets on Saturday, Elon volleyball bounced back with a straight-set victory over James Madison on Sunday, Oct. 10 at Schar Center. "Really proud of the players for how they came out to start the match today, how much energy and and how much fun they were having on the court," head coach Mary Tendler said following the win. "You could see it on their faces and they just had a little extra jump, a little more incentive to play well and I'm just so proud of them for bouncing back after a tough five-set loss yesterday. Our passers really stepped up and took the challenge of some difficult serves, which allowed our offense to be very effective."
Daily Collegian

UMass completes weekend sweep of AIC with 4-2 win on Saturday

UMass fans packed the student section in the Mullins Center for Saturday nights matchup against American International College. The Massachusetts hockey team (2-2) left them cheering after picking up its first home win, 4-2 over the Yellow Jackets (0-3). AIC came out against the Minutemen with a lot more physicality...
utahstateaggies.com

USU Volleyball Sweeps San Diego State Saturday

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball (14-6, 6-2 MW) capped off a perfect week Saturday, sweeping San Diego State in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies got off to a good start with a 25-16 win in the first set. The Aztecs pushed the second set to extra points, but USU pulled off the 28-26 victory. Utah State then secured the sweep, taking the third set, 25-19.
Minot Daily News

Beavers finish strong, sweep Liberty with 5-2 Saturday win

Minot State senior defenseman Paul O’Connor emerged from a euphoric Beavers’ locker room after his team’s Saturday night 5-2 victory over the Liberty Flames with a stern warning for the rest of the American Collegiate Hockey Association. “We’re coming, for sure.”. The still-undefeated No. 4 Beavers (4-0-0) put to rest...
