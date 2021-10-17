City’s Annual Christmas Tree Lightning – Accepting vendor applications

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children 5 to 11 years old, the U.S. drugmaker said on Friday. Sixteen children in the trial who had received a placebo got COVID-19, compared with 3 who...
(CNN) — An assistant director handed Alec Baldwin a prop firearm and yelled "cold gun" before the actor fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, according to a court document. The "cold gun" remark was meant to indicate that the weapon did not have live rounds,...
Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor called the high court’s refusal to once again block Texas’s six-week abortion law “catastrophic.”. The court agreed to review Senate Bill 8 on an expedited basis in response to legal challenges from the Justice Department and abortion providers on Nov. 1. However, the court did not halt enforcement of the law.
NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Lev Parnas, a onetime associate of Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was found guilty on Friday of violating U.S. campaign finance laws during the 2018 elections. Parnas, a Ukraine-born American businessman, and his former associate Igor Fruman had been accused of soliciting...
RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach 'net zero' emissions of greenhouse gases - mostly produced by burning fossil fuels - by 2060 - 10 years later than the United States. He also said it would...
"Rust" film director Joel Souza, who is recovering after being shot with a prop gun fired by producer and actor Alec Baldwin on Thursday while filming, said he is "gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed as a result of the same film set accident.
The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
Actor Peter Scolari, who played Tom Hanks' roommate in "Bosom Buddies," has died after a battle with cancer. Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment confirmed the news to ABC News. Scolari, who also starred in "Newhart" and "Girls," was 66. The veteran of stage and screen played Henry Desmond opposite...
ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
