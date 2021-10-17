CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch and stream Broncos' game vs. Raiders

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Denver Broncos (3-2) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2:25 p.m. MT at Empower Field at Mile High in Colorado.

The game will be televised regionally on select CBS stations. In-market fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and James Lofton (analyst) will call the game for CBS with Amanda Balionis reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will air nationally on SPORTS USA. Locally, the AFC West showdown will air on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM and on The Fox 103.5 FM.

Fans in the blue areas on the map below will get the Broncos-Raiders game on their local CBS channels, according to 506sports.com.

Fans in the red areas will areas will see the New England Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys.

After Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden resigned this week, Rich Bisaccia was named the team’s interim coach. In their first game under Bisaccia, the Raiders are considered 3.5-point underdogs in Denver this week.

30 photos of Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, experiencing the NFL

