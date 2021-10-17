CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ages of Woman

steynonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgramming note: If you missed today's audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK, do treat yourself and catch the rerun. It airs Monday morn at 5.30am London time - that's 9.30pm Sunday on the US and Canadian West Coast, so a kind of late-night...

www.steynonline.com

steynonline.com

The Assumption of Permanence

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members around the planet on old Steynian themes - demography is destiny, permanence is the assumption of every age - and new wrinkles, such as the particular location of Bagram air base and the greening of Boris.
JANE AUSTEN
steynonline.com

The Future Is Showing Up

On the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show we discussed the jihad's first murder of a sitting member of the British Parliament and the first Islamic murder in an English church. The slaughter of David Amess has already faded into the usual woozy passive blur of candlelight vigils, but, before his death is completely memory-holed, I would like to note one particular distinction of Sir David:
WORLD
steynonline.com

The Admirable Admiral

Welcome to the midweek edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which is also the International Pronouns Day edition. The US military is marking the occasion by making itself an even bigger global laughingstock. Mark discusses all that plus Margaret Atwood and her cis-handmaids, Colin Powell's record collection, and the growing belief in the male cervix. There's an elegy for England, a new episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show, an extended edition of Mark's Mailbox on the demographic death-spiral, and a recollection of an unlikely Number One hit..
MILITARY
steynonline.com

A Division in the Tapestry Artfully Constructed

Depending on where you are in the world, shows and movies and suchlike may still be constrained by the Covid commissars, but here at SteynOnline, through the Permanent Abnormal, the lights stay on. We're very proud that this website now offers more free content than at any time in our eighteen-year history. But we also provide some premium extras especially for our Mark Steyn Club members, such as these nightly adaptations of classic fiction and our Sunday Poems.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mark Steyn
steynonline.com

All for a Farrier's Bill

Following our somewhat belated Clubland Q&A and the Thursday rerun of the Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, here we go with Episode Nineteen of our current Tale for Our Time - Jane Austen's first completed novel Northanger Abbey. Larry Durham, a South Carolina member of The Mark Steyn Club, is quite enjoying it:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
steynonline.com

Vaulting to Conclusions

This is still a pretty lousy time in much of the world if you happen to like live music, movies, plays, or most other kinds of public entertainment. But here at Tales for Our Time the lights stay on - and, in the absence of alternatives, there's never been a better time to prowl around our back catalogue. James, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Dallas, inclines toward the lighter side:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
steynonline.com

The Suspicion of Chambers Secreted

Programming note: On Monday I'll be back on UK telly for the first time in decades to join Colin Brazier on the new GB News, live at 8pm British Summer Time - that's 3pm North American Eastern. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News livestream, which can be found right here.
ENTERTAINMENT
steynonline.com

A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 18-24

Programming note: On Monday Steyn returns to UK telly for the first time in decades. He'll be joining Colin Brazier live at 8pm London time (3pm North American Eastern) on the new GB News. You can watch from anywhere on the planet right here. Meanwhile, in case you missed it,...
ENTERTAINMENT
#Covid
steynonline.com

Live Around the Planet: Thursday October 21st

Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed.
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
Books & Literature
Entertainment
Malaysia
Society
Meditation
Music
Madrid, Spain
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Hospitalized Amid Rising Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth II was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for "preliminary investigations" before being released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. This hospital stay comes on the heels of her trip to Northern Ireland being canceled earlier in the week due to concern from her doctors. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by The Sun.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

The Bloody and Tragic End of Scientology’s Biggest Pop Star

On April 22, the day before he died, Jakub Stepniak recorded a phone message for one of his doctors. He is barely audible in it. He thanks his doctor for calling him and, barely above a whisper, says that he is there with his uncle, and that “the inflammation is so bad.” He then says something about trying to reach another doctor. And he finishes the message with an ominous final utterance: “I don’t know if I’ll survive to the morning.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Neil Young and Crazy Horse Play an Epic ‘Down by the River’ in 1976

Neil Young and Crazy Horse rolled out their new single “Song of the Seasons” earlier this month. It will appear on their upcoming album, Barn, which is landing on December 10th. “We love this record and hope you do too,” Young wrote online. “Things are so different today with the way records are presented than when we started with our first LP Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere 50 years ago.” Things have also changed a lot with Crazy Horse since that first record hit. Everybody Knows was their lone release with original guitarist Danny Whitten, who died from a drug overdose...
MUSIC
Recorder

My Turn: Aging in these times

“Whatever is old age for?” a writer friend once grumbled. I had no idea, so I asked a friend in her 90s the same question. She was a thoughtful woman struggling with pain and enduring loneliness in her one small room. “Absolutely nothing,” she replied — “but don’t ever lose your sense of humor!”
EMILY DICKINSON
Refinery29

Welcome To The Age Of Newstalgia

At the beginning of October this year, a tweet went viral. Following a common trope on social media, it claimed "i want to live in this era" and attached a disposable camera photo of a young white girl with bright pink hair, holding a game controller attached to a weighty, '90s TV. Initially the tweet found an audience among younger users sharing it sincerely, before it reached those in their mid to late 20s and 30s, bemused by the late '90s nostalgia.
BEAUTY & FASHION

