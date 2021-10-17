Tribal land buybacks: a commercial route to social justice

In a shift from their usual conduct, Queensland police have recognised the cultural rights of Wangan and Jagalingou cultural custodians to conduct ceremony under provisions of the 2019 Queensland Human Rights Act. Because of this act, the police were able to refuse to action a complaint from Adani to remove Wangan and Jagalingou cultural custodians camping on their ancestral lands adjacent to the Adani coal pit. The police also issued a “statement of regret” for removing the group several months earlier. The ceremonial grounds are on highly contested land that has been granted to Adani’s Carmichael coal mine by the state...

