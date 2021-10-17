Tribal land buybacks: a commercial route to social justice

A far-right group launched by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is rapidly expanding nationwide and making inroads into Canada according to a new report from the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights.The quick growth happened despite legal problems faced by some prominent People s Rights leaders, and continued even as some of the organization's Facebook groups were removed from the social media platform. The organization has grown by roughly 53% in the past year in large part because of continued anti-public health sentiment, according to the report. People's Rights started in deep-red Idaho, which remains one of...
Comments / 0