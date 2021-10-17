CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Tribal land buybacks: a commercial route to social justice

indianapublicmedia.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn part two of a two-part series, Special Correspondent Kira Kay reports on the Nez Perce...

video.indianapublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
WWEEK

Social Justice Nonprofit Unite Oregon Gets New Director

The social justice nonprofit Unite Oregon has a new executive director, Khanh Le. Kayse Jama resigned his post as the organization’s longtime executive director in January 2020, when he was appointed to the Oregon Senate. (Sen. Shemia Fagan resigned from that seat when she was elected Oregon secretary of state.)
CHARITIES
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns: Governments are trying to weaken the encryption systems to get access to people’s personal messages

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is back in the news. In September, Snowden warned people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden said. The warning came after it was revealed that Daniel Gericke, CIO of ExpressVPN, is one of the three former U.S. intelligence operatives who agreed today not to fight charges they illegally helped UAE hack people.
TECHNOLOGY
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Justice#Nez Perce
The Independent

The return of the former vaccine chief is a sign of trouble

The news that Emily Lawson is returning from 10 Downing Street to run the government’s vaccination programme ought to be doubly worrying for Boris Johnson. She is the civil servant who won praise for her management of the successful vaccine rollout this year, and who was appointed to head the new No 10 delivery unit – responsible for chasing up the delivery of the government’s manifesto promises.
HEALTH
WWD

Major News Organizations Join Forces to Urge Court to Rethink Decision on Devin Nunes’ Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. A number of major news organzations have urged the Court of Appeals to rethink its September decision to partially revive a defamation suit by California Rep. Devin Nunes against journalist Ryan Lizza and Hearst Magazines over a 2018 Esquire story on Nunes’ family farm. The story, titled “Devin Nunes’s Family Farm Is Hiding a Politically Explosive Secret,” alleged that the congressman’s family had moved the dairy farm from California to Iowa, in a town that is heavily reliant on undocumented labor. A district court judge originally tossed out the suit, but in September, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheConversationAU

When native title fails: First Nations people are turning to human rights law to keep access to cultural sites

In a shift from their usual conduct, Queensland police have recognised the cultural rights of Wangan and Jagalingou cultural custodians to conduct ceremony under provisions of the 2019 Queensland Human Rights Act. Because of this act, the police were able to refuse to action a complaint from Adani to remove Wangan and Jagalingou cultural custodians camping on their ancestral lands adjacent to the Adani coal pit. The police also issued a “statement of regret” for removing the group several months earlier. The ceremonial grounds are on highly contested land that has been granted to Adani’s Carmichael coal mine by the state...
AUSTRALIA
Arizona Mirror

If Black lives truly matter, then climate action must be taken immediately

Recent wildfires in Arizona and other western states are a reminder that Black communities are on the front lines of the climate crisis. A study by the University of Washington and the Nature Conservancy on wildfires concluded that Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous communities experience a 50% greater vulnerability to wildfires than other communities. This increased vulnerability […] The post If Black lives truly matter, then climate action must be taken immediately appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wisconsin Examiner

Redistricting efforts in the states strained by partisan fights

WASHINGTON—This year’s round of redistricting is already crumbling into partisanship and court challenges in multiple states, even as voters pay more attention than ever to new political maps that will shape elections for a decade. Hopes were high initially. Advocates in several states pushed measures over the last few years that they hoped would lessen […] The post Redistricting efforts in the states strained by partisan fights appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
U.S. POLITICS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Valley contracting firms partner to pursue projects on tribal land

Many times over the past few years, Carlos Munoz, founder of Pimmex Contracting, had been approached by general contractors looking to joint venture with him to do more development on tribal land. “I knew it had to be the right one, the culture of the company had to fit,” Munoz...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly

A far-right group launched by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is rapidly expanding nationwide and making inroads into Canada according to a new report from the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights.The quick growth happened despite legal problems faced by some prominent People s Rights leaders, and continued even as some of the organization's Facebook groups were removed from the social media platform. The organization has grown by roughly 53% in the past year in large part because of continued anti-public health sentiment, according to the report. People's Rights started in deep-red Idaho, which remains one of...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy