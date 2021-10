A winter storm hit the Sierra first part of the week leaving the peaks of the Eastern Sierra frosted with snow. The canyons of the Sierra mountains up high at roads end are full of photographer’s shooting fall colors. Some of the photographers have been lucky enough to have a fly fisher or two in their photos of the stream surround by trees of yellow and green. Minimal hatches and low water are affecting a number of Sierra Streams. Over all fishing is tough right now. Good fly fishing waters are the exception not the rule. Fall is definitively here in the Eastern Sierra.

BISHOP, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO