ProShares Bitcoin ETF crossed over $1 billion in Assets under Management (AUM) within two days of its listing on 19 October, according to a report by Bloomberg. Bloomberg Intelligence further revealed that no other exchange-traded fund has ever hit the $1 billion mark in terms of volume this quickly. It ranked BITO as the second “heaviest-traded ETF debut on record.” BITO was right behind BlackRock carbon fund, as the latter was backed by pre-seed investments for its first 24 hours of trading.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO