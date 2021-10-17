PNW Soccer

The 2021-2022 Nederland Panthers boys soccer team played hard the entire season. They started to practice on August 8, and had their first game on August 26 against Addenbrooke and won! On the 28th they played against Lake County and lost, and again on the 31st against Estes Park, lost. On September 2 against Champion Academy, and lost. The team played again on September 11 against Windsor Charter Academy and lost, and on the 14th against Loveland Classical and lost. Then the team played on the 21st against Denver academy and they lost, then on the 23rd against Front Range Christian and lost, and finally on the 28th against Dawson Academy where they lost.
Comments / 0