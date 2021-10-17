CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

PNW Soccer

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 7 days ago

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Sacha Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the final minutes in the LA Galaxy’s 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night. The Galaxy (12-11-6) have won two straight against the Timbers (14-11-4), who ended a...

gorgenewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
cordellbeacon.com

Cordell Recreational Soccer News

The U6 league is now in full swing! The club is trying out a new format this year. Instead of families having to spend time and money coming out to practices on one day of the week and games on a second day of the week, the club has cut down to practicing 30 minutes before the game and moving right into their game. So far, it has been working well for the families that have multiple children in the league. The U8-U12 age divisions played their second round of festival games in Elk City on October 9th. This year, Cordell has two U8 teams, a U10 team, and a U12 team. We are hoping to add concessions to the Thursday night soccer soon.
NEW CORDELL, OK
themtnear.com

Nederland Panthers play soccer

The 2021-2022 Nederland Panthers boys soccer team played hard the entire season. They started to practice on August 8, and had their first game on August 26 against Addenbrooke and won! On the 28th they played against Lake County and lost, and again on the 31st against Estes Park, lost. On September 2 against Champion Academy, and lost. The team played again on September 11 against Windsor Charter Academy and lost, and on the 14th against Loveland Classical and lost. Then the team played on the 21st against Denver academy and they lost, then on the 23rd against Front Range Christian and lost, and finally on the 28th against Dawson Academy where they lost.
NEDERLAND, CO
conwaydailysun.com

Kennett Soccer Sweep of Berlin

Early last week, both Kennett soccer teams faced off against Berlin under the lights of Millen Stadium, sweeping the Mountaineers. The boys broke a tie in the last ten minutes to win 3-2 on Monday, and the girls shut the Mountaineers out for a 4-0 victory on Tuesday. Here are some shots from the games!
BERLIN, NH
chatsports.com

Razorbacks climb in soccer poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas climbed another spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll Tuesday. The Razorbacks (11-2, 6-0 SEC) are ranked sixth this week after winning 1-0 in overtime at Vanderbilt over the weekend. Arkansas also defeated Alabama last week and has won 11 games in a row. The No. 6...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Medranda
Person
Stefan Frei
Person
Darwin Quintero
Person
Sebastián Blanco
Person
Sacha Kljestan
Person
Javier Hernández
Person
Maximiliano Urruti
thecounty.me

Soccer squads stay busy

The regular season is starting to wind down for area boys and girls soccer teams. The following is a recap of games reported to the newspaper as of Monday, Oct. 11. Hodgdon 4, MSSM 0 — At Hodgdon Saturday, the Hawks received two goals from Oisin Gardiner and solo goals from Josh McGillicuddy and Anton Mowrey as Hodgdon rolled past MSSM. Kameryn Matheson had two assists on the day, both from corner kicks.
SOCCER
lapeerlightning.com

District Soccer Game

Tickets for the Davison vs. Lapeer District soccer game on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 6pm at Lapeer High School will be sold at the main gate to the soccer field. Tickets are $6 for each spectator, including students. No passes will be accepted.
LAPEER, MI
Goldendale Sentinel

Timberwolves Ladies Soccer

The ladies’ soccer team had another full week of games. So far these girls have been playing great and putting up big fights against some tough teams—and both games this week were no different. Each and every one of them played their very best. This 2021 soccer team is going to be one for the books. They now have a total of 21 players, which is the biggest team in Goldendale soccer history. That was helpful, with some injuries causing the team to make some adjustments this past week.
GOLDENDALE, WA
kchi.com

Hornets Soccer Beats Benton

Chillicothe Hornets Soccer picked up another win, beating Benton 1-0. Chace Corbin scored off a Ben Cueni-Smith assist in the 38t minute. Jaxon Albertson had one save. The Hornets Junior Varsity won 3 to 0.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnw#Houston Dynamo#Pnw Soccer#La Galaxy#Ap#The Portland Timbers
westvigoathletics.com

Boys Soccer Regional Information

IHSAA Boys Soccer Regional Semi-Final game will take place at 7pm on Thursday, Oct. 14th at West Vigo. West Vigo will host Gibson Southern. The winner will play on Saturday, Oct. 16th at Washington High School. Admission is $8. Season passes and employee badges will NOT be permitted (per IHSAA...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
bluffdale.com

RSL Soccer Clinic for Bluffdale

We are excited to announce a soccer clinic with RSL Monarchs! For only $8, children ages 5-12 can participate in a one-hour clinic before the game, walk into the stadium for an on-field parade, and enjoy the Monarchs game on October 27. Click the link below to register.
BLUFFDALE, UT
gocentenary.com

Margot Frost, Ladies Soccer

Senior D Margot Frost (Prairieville, La.) made the most of her Senior Day on Sunday afternoon as she scored her first-career goal, connecting in the 17th minute off an assist from fellow senior Gabby McDonald to give the Ladies a 1-0 lead. Frost, a multi-sport student-athlete at Centenary as she also is a member of the women’s swimming team, saved her best for last in her final regular-season home match as she helped lead to the Ladies to a thrilling 2-1 victory.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
saratogafalcon.org

Soccer is unbearably boring to watch

The 2018 World Cup Tournament lasted nearly two hours, but within 30 minutes I decided I had had enough of this monotonous sport. Soccer’s dreadfully slow and repetitive characteristics, like the aimless passing and countless fake injuries, have made it difficult or impossible for me to watch. Oftentimes, winning the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
gowatertown.net

SOCCER: Arrow girls soccer season ends in semis

ABERDEEN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Number nine Watertown Arrow girls soccer’s season came to an end Saturday at the hands of number one Aberdeen Central 3-0 in the semifinals of the Class AA Soccer Tournament. No statistics were reported to Watertown Radio. Watertown wraps their year with a record of 8-8...
WATERTOWN, SD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Edi Mahmutovic • Affton soccer

Edi Mahmutovic • Affton soccer Patrick Heitert • CBC football LJ Minner • Westminster football Lily Douglas • Mehlville softball Siena Snyder • Parkway West softball. A senior forward who was a midfielder prior to this season, Mahmutovic racked up a total of 12 goals in four convincing victories last week. He kicked off the week with two goals and an assist in a 6-1 win over Windsor, scored all four Cougars goals in a 4-1 win over Hazelwood West, had a goal and two assists in a 6-0 win at University City and exploded for five goals in a 5-0 win over Hillsboro. Mahmutovic is tied for second in the area in scoring with 34 goals and eight assists (76 points). A first-team all-conference selection last season, Mahmutovic has interest in McKendree University, Lindenwood University and Avila University in Kansas City.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kfrxfm.com

School Protests Soccer Score

A cross processed mid action image of professional women soccer player in mid air jumping over a rival player who is performing a sliding tackle. The action takes place during a professional women’s football game in a generic floodlit soccer stadium full of spectators under a stormy evening sky at sunset.
ADVOCACY
KOIN 6 News

ESPN’s Neil Everett returning to PNW with Blazers’ broadcast team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ESPN legend Neil Everett is returning to his roots and joining the Portland Trail Blazers broadcast team. Everett, a Pacific Northwest native, joined ESPN over 20 years ago. Since then, he’s become a household name to sports fans across the country. The SportsCenter star is now coming back to the region he grew up in by hosting coverage of select road games for our beloved Blazers.
NBA
republictimes.net

Soccer regionals underway

Local high school soccer squads are seeking some more hardware for the trophy case, as regional play is now underway. Gibault opened its postseason with a 9-0 victory at home over Valmeyer in the Class 1A Columbia Regional at Oerter Park on Saturday. Andrew Feldker netted two early goals and...
WATERLOO, IL
emueagles.com

Soccer Suffers Setback at Akron

AKRON, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team suffered a setback, falling to the University of Akron, 2-0, Sunday, Oct. 10, inside FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss drops the Eagles' overall record to 2-9-2 and their Mid-American Conference record to 1-4-1. Sophomore Amanda Cripps (Bradford, Ontario-Trinity Catholic) earned multiple...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy