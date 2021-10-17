PNW Soccer

The U6 league is now in full swing! The club is trying out a new format this year. Instead of families having to spend time and money coming out to practices on one day of the week and games on a second day of the week, the club has cut down to practicing 30 minutes before the game and moving right into their game. So far, it has been working well for the families that have multiple children in the league. The U8-U12 age divisions played their second round of festival games in Elk City on October 9th. This year, Cordell has two U8 teams, a U10 team, and a U12 team. We are hoping to add concessions to the Thursday night soccer soon.

