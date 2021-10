Here's what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 6 game vs. Baltimore. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey. "He's a guy with great ball skills, whether it's creating fumbles or interceptions. He's a dangerous player. He's someone that you're always aware of where he is on the field. He's someone that you have to be very careful about when you want to go at him."

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO