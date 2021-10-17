Nic Carter on Bitcoin, Stagflation and Value System Design

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The new bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) creates more options for crypto leverage, as options on the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF begin trading on the NYSE Arca Options and NYSE American Options exchanges on Wednesday, per Bloomberg. Investors will now be able to hedge or lever up underlying positions in the first US-listed fund tracking futures on BTC. Traders -- whether or not they hold the fund -- can bet on or against BITO by buying and selling bullish call contracts or bearish puts, per the report.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO