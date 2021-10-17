Nic Carter on Bitcoin, Stagflation and Value System Design

Blockchain is a peer-to-peer distributed ledger technology (DLT) system that is decentralized. It makes the records of digital transactions transparent and unchangeable. Blockchain is a relatively new and exciting technology that has gained a lot of interest from investors. Some think … Continue reading →
The COVID-19 recession may have gotten you thinking about how to preserve your wealth. Many investors consider store-of-value assets like Bitcoin and gold as ways to preserve wealth. For example, gold has thousands of years behind it as a universally
Ethereum has plenty of advantages, but it's not perfect. Cardano is still new to the game, but it's becoming a strong competitor. The right option for you will depend on your tolerance for risk. The rise of cryptocurrency has been one of the most exciting movements in the investing world...
In this video, Robert Breedlove, host of What Is Money Show, continues to interview Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, as they discuss the fundamentals of Bitcoin economics and evolution. The episode premiered on October 19, 2021.
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. On Tuesday, the first cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Fund (BITO) debuted on the New York Stock Exchange. It made 23.1 million shares traded, or nearly USD 950 million when the session closed. BITO has become the second-highest ETF in the opening day volume. It reflects the great demand of individual investors and advisors who are looking for prudent ways to get exposure to Bitcoin.
Bitcoin price fluctuates around USD 63,500. Ethereum is still above USD 4,100, XRP is struggling to stay above USD 1.10. RUNE and OKB are up over 17%. Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the USD 67,000 zone. BTC corrected lower below USD 65,000 and USD 63,500, before going higher again. It is currently (11:51 UTC) trading above USD 63,500, but there is a risk of a downside correction.
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Elevated inflation is "likely to last longer than previously expected and well into next year," Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, said today, as reported by Reuters. The bank is also "on track" to begin reducing its purchases of assets and the Fed "would certainly use [its] tools," if "a risk of inflation moving persistently higher." (Learn more: Inflation Scares in an Uncharted Recovery)
Crypto trader and Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold thinks six major altcoins are gearing up for massive rallies in the next year. In a recent crypto update, the YouTube star tells his 1,040,000 subscribers that Ethereum layer-2 (L2) scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is gaining momentum after landing a partnership with the $20 billion gambling company DraftKings.
With the price of bitcoin (BTC) on Wednesday reaching an all-time high above USD 67,000, the number one cryptocurrency is now in “unchartered territory” and entering “price discovery mode” while at the same time gold investors are increasingly rotating into BTC. Commenting on the current bull-run in bitcoin, Mikkel Morch,...
On Tuesday, when it debuted on the NYSE, the first Bitcoin futures fund, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE: BITO ) rose more than 4%. BTC itself gained 3.5%. The leading cryptocurrency is getting a boost from two narratives—it's considered an inflation hedge and it's gaining traction from the excitement surrounding the first-ever digital token futures ETF, which is seen to provide legitimacy to what more traditional investors have been considering a faddish asset class.
In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks to the author of From Bars to Bitcoin, Justin Rhedrick. They discuss his imprisonment, the power of discipline, and how bitcoin helped him unlock success. The episode premiered on October 18, 2021.
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The new bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) creates more options for crypto leverage, as options on the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF begin trading on the NYSE Arca Options and NYSE American Options exchanges on Wednesday, per Bloomberg. Investors will now be able to hedge or lever up underlying positions in the first US-listed fund tracking futures on BTC. Traders -- whether or not they hold the fund -- can bet on or against BITO by buying and selling bullish call contracts or bearish puts, per the report.
In this talk, Josh Stark of Ethereum Foundation, gives an overview of the last year in Ethereum, and what are, in his view, two most under-rated developments in Ethereum. The talk took place on October 15, 2021 at Merge & Scalability Summit.
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), Vitalik Buterin, has sold a cluster of dog coins that he had once again received without consent, raking in over USD 1m in the process. Etherscan transactions reveal that dog coins constitute the majority of the dumped tokens. Among them, Buterin has sold approximately 200trn of shih tzu (SHIH) tokens, around 180trn of dogey-inu (DINU) tokens, around 224trn of kishu inu (KISHU) tokens, around 373trn of baby shiba (BHIBA) tokens, and trillions of other dog coins.
Bitcoin price is trading in a positive zone above USD 62,000. Ethereum is struggling to clear USD 3,850, XRP is stuck below USD 1.15. OKB rallied almost 19%, and FTM gained over 11%. Bitcoin price remained well bid above the USD 61,200 support zone. BTC is currently (11:59 UTC) trading...
In this short video, Raoul Pal, CEO and Co-Founder of Real Vision, talks to Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital as they discuss crypto regulation, non-fungible tokens, decentralized autonomous organizations, and crypto communities. The interview was filmed on August 23, 2021.
The payment processing company Square is considering developing a bitcoin mining system based on “custom silicon and open source” for people and businesses all over the world. That’s according to published reports and a series of tweets from Twitter/Square CEO Jack Dorsey over the weekend. "If we do this, we'd...
Watch this guide on YouTube. We’re going to go over the Lightning Network: how it works, how it makes Bitcoin scalable and how it fits in with the larger Bitcoin network. But before we talk about the Lightning Network, we need to talk about Layer 1: Bitcoin’s blockchain. The blockchain...
