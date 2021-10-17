Nanoporous Materials Market By Product (Zeolites, Silica Gel, Activated Carbon) and By End Use Industry (Petroleum Refining, Water Treatment, Pet Litter) - Forecast to 2021-2031

The global ketones market size is expected to reach USD 745.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing emphasis on launching of new ketone supplements. Ketone consumption in various forms has been garnering substantial traction from health-conscious consumers, and demand for beverages and supplements has been increasing. Ketone supplements are considered highly beneficial in treatment of Type-2 diabetes, and increasing prevalence of prediabetes and diabetes is resulting in sufferers seeking more innovative means to control blood sugar levels. This is also resulting in increasing investments by major market players in research initiatives that are focused on developing and introducing a variety of ketone-based products to cater to surging consumer demand. Recently, researchers in the University of British Columbia recommended that beverages based on ketone monoester can effectively control blood sugar levels without any changes in insulin in body of diabetic patients.

