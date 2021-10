Almost one third of women seeking long-acting contraceptives such as coils or implant were unable to do so during the pandemic, troubling new research has found. Covid-19 has profoundly disrupted sexual health clinics, with services forced to shut or run reduced clinics, while staff are transferred to work with Covid patients or forced to self-isolate.It has left women struggling to obtain the most effective long-acting reversible contraceptive choices (LARC) of a coil or an implant due to these requiring face-to-face appointments which have largely been suspended as consultations are carried out remotely via phone or video call.A remote sexual health...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO