Holidaymakers arriving back in England from non-red list countries can use a lateral flow test rather than the more expensive PCR version from today. In what the government is hailing a “huge boost” for the travel industry, from 4am on Sunday people can now use a lateral flow test on or before day two of their return.Lateral flow tests for international travel must be purchased from a private provider as NHS Test and Trace lateral flow tests cannot be used for international travel.Bookings for lateral flow tests opened on Friday and can be purchased through the private providers listed on...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO