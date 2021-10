10/12/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – “Before, I couldn’t visit people (in the village),” says the pastor of the church in Village K in Egypt. “They wouldn’t welcome me because they didn’t know us. Now I am visiting houses I never thought I’d be able to go to.” ICC’s partnership with the local church to implement Hope House provided avenues for outreach to the community as the center sought to build up the education of historically persecuted Christians. As a result, the church has grown nearly ten times its original size since the inception of this particular Hope House.

