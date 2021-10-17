Door by door, a push to rename Confederate streets for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City Council is considering a proposal that would increase certain government controls on the Stop The Violence Fund. Councilman Ricky Burgess put forward the proposals on Wednesday on behalf of the Department of Public Safety who want to amend aspects of the Stop The Violence fund. Some of the amendments include the council being involved in the allocation of funds, 80% of funds going to community-based groups “and puts the fund under the purview of the Department of Public Safety,” according to Burgess. The amendment said that 20% of funds could be used internally. Ultimately, the amendments have passed for now, although some council members, including Councilwoman Erika Strassburger Councilman Bobby Wilson, raised concerns over only 20% of funds going for internal, administrative purposes.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO