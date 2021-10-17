CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Why Right-Wing Extremists Love the Unabomber

By Kiernan Christ
lawfareblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Ted Kacyznski, the Unabomber, is having a revival. Although Kacyznski was known for his opposition to modern technology, Georgetown’s Kiernan Christ finds that the far right is claiming him as one of their own and that his reemergence shows how labels like “right wing” and “left wing” are often...

www.lawfareblog.com

Comments / 18

Last Dogman
6d ago

Great article for spreading the Leftist FAKE NEWS to blame the right for something the LEFT caused.

Reply
4
Related
theintell.com

Mychalejko: Right-wing 'media' triggers misinformed right-wing rage

For years I have felt like Republicans and Democrats live in two completely different worlds. This has nothing to do with having a disparate set of beliefs about how the economy should run, or how the country should conduct its foreign policy. Those debates should be welcome and part of the political discourse.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Vice

Far-Right Extremists Are Trying to Weaponise the Killing of a British MP

Far-right provocateurs and extremists are celebrating the murder of a British MP online, while COVID conspiracy theorists have convinced themselves they're the ones really in danger. Last Friday, Sir David Amess, a longtime UK Conservative backbencher, was holding a routine constituency meeting in an Essex church. Around noon a man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Kaczynski
Fox News

Glenn Youngkin, Jewish leader dismiss Dem's 'ridiculous' claim that criticizing Soros is 'antisemitic'

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., accused Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin of spreading an "anti-Semitic conspiracy theory" in claiming that left-wing billionaire George Soros had inserted liberal operatives in Virginia school boards. Both the Youngkin campaign and an Orthodox Jewish rabbi shot down Luria's claim. "I call it out in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacists#White Supremacism#Zionism#Pollution#American#Twitter#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fareeha Arshad

Traitors in History Who Didn’t Hesitate To Betray Their Own: Anthony Johnson, Maurice Papon, Mir Jafar

If there is anybody to be blamed for the gruesome history as we know today, then we can all agree on one word: traitors. Throughout the past and across the cultures, some people were hypocrites of the worst kind. Never once do they feel uncomfortable selling out their people in exchange for money and fame. Let’s have a look at three of such cowards from history.
inlander.com

A left-wing Muslim immigrant faces off against a right-wing Christian evangelical — and either could win

As NAGHMANA SHERAZI cooks a Pakistani omelet breakfast on a Saturday morning, her apartment is chaotic — half-unpacked Walmart groceries in the kitchen, her son's half-finished electronic projects on the counter. It's the sort of side to a politician most reporters don't get to see. But this, in its own way, is part of her pitch: That she's connected to the real concerns, the real lives — in all their chaotic messiness — of the people in her district.
SPOKANE, WA
lawfareblog.com

The Sussmann Indictment, Human Source Handling, and the FBI’s Declining FISA Numbers

Late in the evening of Oct. 6, attorneys for former Department of Justice attorney and former Perkins Coie partner Michael Sussmann filed a motion for a bill of particulars relating to his indictment by Special Counsel John Durham. The indictment charges Sussmann with one count of making a false statement to the FBI in September 2016, in conjunction with providing allegations that computer systems connected to the Russian Alfa Bank had anomalous contact with an internet domain associated with the Trump Organization.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy