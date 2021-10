Class 3A’s seventh-ranked Sterling volleyball’s 2021 fall schedule certainly hasn’t been easy, but the Tigers are making the most of it. They’ve faced many tough opponents and fell to some, such as Sidney in Nebraska and Class 3A’s top-ranked Resurrection Christian. In other instances, they came out on top of some of the state’s top talent by taking out No. 6 Eaton by a 3-2 final and University, who is currently ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A poll.

STERLING, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO