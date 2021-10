It’s not rare to come across bits and pieces of airplanes in auctions. We have seen a few examples, like Japanese airline ANA auctioning an actual first-class seat and a Boeing 777 window frame. Even Qantas auctioned off a pair of their ultra-comfortable lie-flat A380 business class seats. Never before has an entire aircraft, a Boeing 747 at that, got repurposed as a centerpiece. Seattle’s new 1200 Stewart development will house a massive Boeing 747 formerly operated by United Airlines, and it will be strategically suspended between the two 48-story highrise buildings being built on Denny Triangle.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO