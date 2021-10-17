CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Fall Foliage, Cactus and Bamboo Forest on Hike From Garrison (Vigorous)

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. The fall foliage should be nice this weekend, with the leaves changing color on a cool sunny day. We...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

The Best Views For Fall Foliage

The best views for fall foliage! We visited Girdled Road Reservation in Concord, one of the Lake Metroparks.
LIFESTYLE
wdrb.com

Has The Heat Delayed Fall Foliage?

Fall brings in many great things that people absolutely love about the season and this time of the year. October is usually full of cooler temperatures, Halloween and Fall activities, and the changing of the colors of the leaves. That change of color is also known as Fall foliage. However, you probably have noticed that most trees around the area haven't really change colors much yet. You can even see that from our Corydon Towercam.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios Charlotte

Outdoor guide: 11 best hikes for fall foliage this year, all within 3 hours of Charlotte

This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. If you’re chasing leaves, here’s a breakdown of which trails will have the best fall foliage and when. Leaves: The 2021 fall foliage forecast shows most leaves should be changing […] The post Outdoor guide: 11 best hikes for fall foliage this year, all within 3 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
outdoors.org

Silvermine Hike 8 Miles (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Color is turning up north so lets go there! We'll meet at the Silvermine parking area and head north , then south and over Black MT with its beautiful views. Figure 8 miles. Quick pace. Rolling hills. Please let me know if you'll be joining us. NO DOGS Bring lunch, water and boots - micro-spikes not needed. Thanks. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Boots#Hiking Trails#Grand Central#Bamboo Forest#Overview Registration#Garrison Landing#Caf
1420 WBSM

Find Foliage and Waterfalls on This Hidden Gem Hike Near Amherst

It’s definitely that time of year when your friends who hike are living their best lives and giving you some real FOMO moments. For me, it's the photos of my family and friends in their hiking gear, looking all snuggly and warm as they reach some mountain peak in New Hampshire with gorgeous foliage in the background. They probably just spent five hours climbing up a hill and now will spend the next half of the day coming back down the hill, and they for sure have seen some of the prettiest sights along the way.
AMHERST, NH
outdoors.org

FallFest Foliage Wapack Hike to North Pack Monadnock and Pack Monadnock

Registration is required for this activity. Let's hike up North Pack Monadnock and Pack Monadnock and enjoy some foliage and views. Plan to hike 7.6 miles with 1500 ft elevation gain at a moderate pace. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Leaders and participants must bring masks on the trip for emergency purposes. Full gear list: https://hb.amcboston.org/images/docs/Gear_lists/Spring_Dayhike_gear_list.pdf Headlamps with extra batteries are required for this trip. Poles are useful. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, but everyone should bring a mask in case social distancing isn't possible or someone on the trip exhibits symptoms. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Hiking
outdoors.org

MT. CHOCORUA HIKE

Registration is required for this activity. "Chocorua's treeless granite pyramid is perhaps New England's most recognizable mountain. Reflected in the lake to its south, Chocorua is so picturesque that many claim it is the most-photographed mountain in America." (from "Into the Mountains" by Maggie Stier and Ron McAdow) It is believed that Chocorua was the name of an 18th century Native American man although no record of his life exists. There are several legends about Chocorua jumping to his death from the summit cliffs as he cursed the white man and his encroaching civilization. Although it has a modest 3,490 ft. elevation, Mt. Chocorua is very rugged with a 360 degree summit view of the surrounding lakes, mountains, and forests. For this moderately difficult hike we will approach the mountain from the north via the Champney Falls and Piper Trails. Total round trip hike length is 7.6 miles with 2250 feet of elevation gain. Spikes (MICROspikes, Hillsounds) will be required given the time of year and the strong possibility of ice on the trail. The last .6 miles of the trail is above tree-line. Group size will be limited to 5 participants. Contact the leader if you have questions about the hike. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required for the online registration, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. Once you have completed the online registration form the hike leader or coleader will contact you. The meeting location, time, and details will be emailed to the approved participants. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hammonasset SP, Madison Easy. (C3D)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A pleasant 3 mile walk on mostly paved trails and beach. Lunch afterwards at Fish Tales. Park is on right off Rt. 1, about 2 miles east of center of Madison. Meet 10 AM at Nature Center Parking Lot. Enter park and follow signs towards Meig's Point. Lot is on left across from boardwalk. If we are lucky we may see harbor seals. Rain cancels. L Zellene Sandler (860) 242-4167.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Kane Mountain hike EASY

Kane Mountain North Trail, Green Lake Road, Shaker Mountain Wild Forest,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Enjoy the fall colors and weather with this popular, easy hike in the Southern Adirondacks to the fire tower on Kane Mountain. Kane Mountain is off Route 29A, west of Sacandaga Lake. Total elevation gain is 600' but the tower is at 2200' with a spectacular view. Multiple trails access the fire tower, so we'll do a loop totaling under 3 miles with views of lakes in several directions. Meet us at the parking lot of the Amsterdam Home Depot on route 30 at 9:15 AM, or at the Green Lake Road trailhead at 10 AM.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Delaware Water Gap - Dunnfield Creek, Sunfish Pond, & AT Loop Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Fall Foliage

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On this week’s edition of One Tank Trip, we’re taking a look at the fall foliage that is making itself known throughout the state. West Virginia is a tourism hotspot at all times throughout the year, but fall is a special time, as thousands of tourists and locals alike flock to famous spots to see the leaves change.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Bear Mountain, Salisbury CT (B3B, Moderate/Strenuous)6.8 miles

Registration is required for this activity. At the top of Bear Mountain are the remains of a once magnificent stone monument, erected on the tallest peak in Connecticut (2316 ft). It is a favorite place to stop and enjoy panoramic views of three states. Our counterclockwise route on the Undermountain, Paradise Lane and Appalachian trails includes a steep scramble which requires the use of hands and feet. Notes: You should always bring 2 liters of water, sunscreen, rain gear, lunch/snacks. Hiking footwear is required as there are sections of ascents and descents over loose rock and slippery terrain. https://www.alltrails.com/explore/trail/us/connecticut/bear-mountain-trail?mobileMap=false&ref=sidebar-static-map Please maintain minimum six foot social distancing at all times. Please register online through ct-amc.org under 'Hiking', then 'Current Hike Listing'. We will meet at the small Undermountain Trailhead parking area on CT 41, 3.2 miles north of US 44 in Salisbury.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Backpack to Slide Mountain in the Catskills (#FallFest event)

Registration is required for this activity. Backpack to the state tent site near the Slide Mountain summit in the Catskills. Great fall views! (Weather permitting.) Moderate pace. Some portions of the trail are moderately steep. Approximate one-way distance: just under 5 miles. Altitude gain: about 1800 feet. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Fall Backpacking in the Douglas State Forest

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a two-day, one-night backpack in the Douglas State Forest, together we'll experience the beauty of fall, hiking along rolling woodland trails including the Midstate, Reservoir and Saddle Trail. We will be hiking 9.5 miles to the Wallum Lake shelter on day 1, and returning 8.5 miles on day 2, with a little over 1,000 feet of elevation gain over 2 days. Frequent stops will be made to enjoy the many scenic water views, as well as historic stone foundations, and the enchanted Cedar Swamp. This is a loop hike over easy-average terrain with some hills, at a moderate pace of 1.5-2 mph. Each hiker must have all required gear, clothing, food, and water to be self-sufficient for a 2-day 1-night backpack. Starting time and location will be communicated once you are confirmed registered. Participants will be asked about their past hiking experience and must be in good physical condition. You must have recently hiked with similar distance and elevation gain. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local/state guidelines.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy