FALLFEST - Southern Harriman History Hike of 7 to 8 miles (Moderate)

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Scenic AMC FallFest hike to explore the central part of Harriman Park including two lakes. We'll see some historical landmarks, trails and learn about 300 years of history of the area,...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Let's Explore - Borderland (Weekday hike)

Registration is required for this activity. One more tty... this time without tropical storms and rain. 7-8 miles, about 3.5 to 4 hours (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) limited to 10. No dogs. Face masks may be required at circle up, and when conditions warrant. Will not meet at Visitor Center! (So no parking fee.) Borderland State Park, straddles the town line between Easton and Sharon, hence the name. We will be hiking mostly the more remote trails of Borderland, which are less well used. Borderland is an 1800-acre State Park which was the estate of Blanche and Oakes Ames. Oakes was a descendent of the Ames Family which started the Ames Shovel Company. This company grew into the world's leading manufacturer of shovels during the period of the canal and railroad construction. Thus, the Ames had money. Lots of money. They donated the library to the town, and had it designed by H. H. Richardson, the noted American architect of the period. When they needed a railroad station so the railroad could be run to Easton, and provide easy access for their factory… not just any railroad station would do... so call H. H. again and have him design a railroad station, which they built and donated to the town. (When the railroad was no longer in operation through Easton, the Ames re-bought the station from the railroad and gave it to the town a second time, to use as the Historical Society.) When landscaping was needed, for the town center or their mansions, the call went out to Frederick Law Olmsted, who also designed the Emerald Necklace around Boston, as well as New York's Central Park. Oakes was a Harvard trained botanist, and an orchid expert. Blanche was an artist and leading feminist of the period. Borderland contains Blanche and Oakes home, a stone structure (to provide fire safety to protect Oakes research materials and Blanche's drawings) that was built c.1910. The mansion has been used for several movie sets, including the latest "Ghostbusters" film as well as "Knives Out." Weather: Thunderstorms or extreme winds will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. We won't cancel because of rain. So, if this sounds good, register quickly, as space is limited. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more!) I get help, you get trained, and everyone get more hikes!
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Gay City State Park. to Blackledge Falls, Hebron (Moderate , BC3)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. 9:30 am - Roughly 6 mile hike by Blackledge River, scenic ponds and rock formations to the Falls and back. Rating Moderate (BC3). Kids and leashed Dogs OK. Bring plenty to drink and food for a quick snack/early lunch at the Falls. Bad Weather cancels. Joint AMC/ Meshomasic Hiking Club hike. Meet at Gay City State Park off Route 85 at lot at end of park road near pond for 9:30 am sharp start.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
State
New York State
outdoors.org

Silvermine Hike 8 Miles (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Color is turning up north so lets go there! We'll meet at the Silvermine parking area and head north , then south and over Black MT with its beautiful views. Figure 8 miles. Quick pace. Rolling hills. Please let me know if you'll be joining us. NO DOGS Bring lunch, water and boots - micro-spikes not needed. Thanks. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

52 with a view times two! Blueberry Mountain #FallFest

Registration is required for this activity. Our PM hike will be a 3.1 mile out and back to the summit of Blueberry Mountain, near Benton NH. It's a rather steep hike, with approximately 1500 feet of vertical. We will be rewarded with views of Mount Moosilauke and neighboring mountains from the summit. You should have sturdy footwear with good traction. The trail is rocky, so you should have sturdy footwear with good traction. We will be going at a moderate pace of around 1.25-1.5 MPH, with some stops along the way to catch views In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

AT Day: Historic Appalachian Trail in Kent (Moderate, C3C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Choose to hike either 4.5 or 5.5 miles. Hike to Caleb's Peak on the "old" AT, the path used before the trail was rerouted around Macedonia Brook State Park. Stop for a snack and great views of the Housatonic River Valley from the peak. The extra mile is an optional hike to a viewpoint that comes at the end of the hike. After hike, drive just 5 minutes to the AT Day BBQ at Macedonia Brook State Park (optional). Meet 11:00 am at Pond Mt. Natural Area parking lot. At junction of Rte 7 and Rte 341, travel west on Rte 341 for approx. 1.7 miles. Turn right on Macedonia Brook Rd. and travel approx. 0.9 mile to just before the Macedonia Park Boundary. Bear right on to Fuller Mountain Road and travel 0.7 mi. Signage and grassy parking area are on the right. The entrance is through an opening in the rock wall.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

FallFest Foliage Wapack Hike to North Pack Monadnock and Pack Monadnock

Registration is required for this activity. Let's hike up North Pack Monadnock and Pack Monadnock and enjoy some foliage and views. Plan to hike 7.6 miles with 1500 ft elevation gain at a moderate pace. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Leaders and participants must bring masks on the trip for emergency purposes. Full gear list: https://hb.amcboston.org/images/docs/Gear_lists/Spring_Dayhike_gear_list.pdf Headlamps with extra batteries are required for this trip. Poles are useful. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, but everyone should bring a mask in case social distancing isn't possible or someone on the trip exhibits symptoms. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
#Harriman#Fallfest#Location Lake Sebago Boat#Amc#Ccc#Gsp#Pip#Sebago Cabins#The Methodist Church
outdoors.org

Hiking the 52 With A View? - Mts Morgan & Percival Loop (and the Terrifying 25 List!)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9 PM) Join us for a loop hike of the scenic Morgan-Percival mountains located in Center Sandwich, NH. Mount Morgan and Mount Percival overlook Squam Lake in southern New Hampshire on the southern border of the White Mountain National Forest. These two small mountains make a popular loop hike with good scrambles and expansive views. These peaks are on both the 52 With A View and the Terrifying 25 lists. The trail climbs through open forest, arriving at a set of wooden ladders, that you can use to climb up to a viewpoint over the lake. The ladders lead to a small cave that you need to climb through, followed by a short scramble over open ledge. The hike via the Morgan-Percival Loop Trail is approximately 5 miles and has 1,460' of elevation gain leading to the 2,220' and 2,212' summits. You must be in good hiking condition with some recent mountain hiking experience and bring appropriate hiking gear. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with local/state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 1 week before the hike date. This hike is being led as a cross chapter hike between New Hampshire and Worcester chapters.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Fall Foliage, Cactus and Bamboo Forest on Hike From Garrison (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. The fall foliage should be nice this weekend, with the leaves changing color on a cool sunny day. We will see many Hudson River views on trails by the river, which face West Point on the other side, and have a climb up to Sugarloaf Mountain, where there will be lots of cactus on the summit, as well as small bamboo forests on the trail. The castle that inspired the Wizard of Oz is another attraction. We should have plenty of time afterwards to relax on the historic Garrison Landing by the river and visit the Garrison Art Center. Another treat on the Landing is Dolly's Restaurant (opens around 4) and Café. Our hike begins right from the train station, where we proceed to walk along the trails to the scenic Arden Point. From there we hike along the ridge on the Sugarloaf trail, and ascend the mountain for our scenic lunch spot. On the way back to the train station, we hike along trails on the Glenclyffe loop, which has a few gazebos and benches to enjoy the scenery. Trains along the scenic Hudson Line return to Manhattan at least hourly. This hike is rated as vigorous under the AMC rating system. We will hike at a steady, brisk pace over a distance of 8 miles, with some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and rocky terrain. Cumulative elevation gain will be approximately 1500 feet. Therefore, this hike is not suitable for beginners or slower hikers, who may not be able to keep up with the group. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a strenuous hike (Per AMC policy our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise). AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC guidelines. Rain or even questionable forecast, as well as wet and slippery rocks, may cancel or modify; check website for latest updates. We meet at 10:10 at the Garrison train station. The transportation information for both public transportation leaving from Grand Central and cars (AMC Trans code: 5C on the AMC New York-North Jersey website) is indicated below. Please purchase a one way ticket since there may be rides back to the city offered. Drivers please park in the free train station parking lot. 5. 8:45 a.m. METRO-NORTH RR Poughkeepsie train from GCT. C. Garrison, Putnam CO., NY. Arr. 10:06. ¼-mi. W of Rts. 9D.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Niantic Moderate (B3B/C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing. (Poles are recommended). During this hike we will see the quartz pit, granite quarries, groves of pitch pine, check out a couple of ledge overlooks, and summit Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Meet at Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Memorial Park Dr., Niantic (East Lyme) CT. Bring water and snacks. Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From Rte. I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ballfields (5 Memorial Park Drive). Meet at 10:00 AM near the kiosk.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Wawayanda SP - Stairway to Heaven - Vernon Valley (Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. Hike this 9-mile section of the Appalachian Trail in New Jersey from the Warwick Turnpike entrance of Wawayanda State Park to County Rte 517 (Vernon Valley). Distance includes a short spur trail on Wawayanda Mtn. Hilly trails in the morning, lunch at one or other viewpoint on Wawayanda Mountain, then the part of the AT known as the Stairway to Heaven . The afternoon will be a big contrast to the morning with long sections of trail boardwalk through meadows plus the impressive Pochuck Creek Suspension (foot) Bridge. For this to work all of those arriving by car need to meet at the A.T. trail parking listed below. We will then leave some of our cars parked there and drive/ride to the Highlands Market Plaza (formerly A&P Plaza) and those arriving by bus will join us and we will all travel to the start point in Wawayanda State Park. Don't expect an intense hike. Total elevation gain is not more than 800-1000 feet and there is more descending than ascending. Bus riders from NYC use NJ Transit departing 9.30 a.m. from Port Authority Bus Terminal arrive at Highlands Market Plaza at 10.56 a.m. https://d2g63oyneaimm8.cloudfront.net/sites/default/files/bus_schedules/T1196_2.pdf Only bus riders should meet at the Highlands Market Plaza. Car drivers are needed at the A.T. parking at route 517 to ensure that enough of the group's cars are parked there so that we can get back at the end of the hike! Because of the car shuttling needed on this one way section hike, wearing of masks will be necessary for everyone while riding together. Masks may also be needed where social distancing is not possible on the trails such as on the boardwalk sections. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mt. Morgan-Percival Loop (the Terrifying 25 List)

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Lu Ann Laquerre 603-475-2481 (before 9 pm) Join us for a loop hike of the scenic Morgan-Percival mountains located in Center Sandwich, NH. Mount Morgan and Mount Percival overlook Squam Lake in southern New Hampshire on the southern border of the White Mountain National Forest. These two small mountains make a popular loop hike with good scrambles and expansive views. The trail climbs through open forest, arriving at a set of wooden ladders, that you can use to climb up to a viewpoint over the lake. The ladders lead to a small cave that you need to climb through, followed by a short scramble over open ledge. The hike via the Morgan-Percival Loop Trail is approximately 5 miles and has 1,460' of elevation gain leading to the 2,220' and 2,212' summits. You must be in good hiking condition with some recent mountain hiking experience and bring appropriate hiking gear. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with local/state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 1 week before the hike date. This hike is being led as a cross chapter hike between New Hampshire and Worcester chapters.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Delaware Water Gap - Dunnfield Creek, Sunfish Pond, & AT Loop Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

MT. CHOCORUA HIKE

Registration is required for this activity. "Chocorua's treeless granite pyramid is perhaps New England's most recognizable mountain. Reflected in the lake to its south, Chocorua is so picturesque that many claim it is the most-photographed mountain in America." (from "Into the Mountains" by Maggie Stier and Ron McAdow) It is believed that Chocorua was the name of an 18th century Native American man although no record of his life exists. There are several legends about Chocorua jumping to his death from the summit cliffs as he cursed the white man and his encroaching civilization. Although it has a modest 3,490 ft. elevation, Mt. Chocorua is very rugged with a 360 degree summit view of the surrounding lakes, mountains, and forests. For this moderately difficult hike we will approach the mountain from the north via the Champney Falls and Piper Trails. Total round trip hike length is 7.6 miles with 2250 feet of elevation gain. Spikes (MICROspikes, Hillsounds) will be required given the time of year and the strong possibility of ice on the trail. The last .6 miles of the trail is above tree-line. Group size will be limited to 5 participants. Contact the leader if you have questions about the hike. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required for the online registration, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. Once you have completed the online registration form the hike leader or coleader will contact you. The meeting location, time, and details will be emailed to the approved participants. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike East Falmouth Shallow Pond

With a GPS or smartphone, the parking lot is across from 225 Thomas B Landers Rd,, East Falmouth.,. Registration is required for this activity. This hike is in a 70-acre conservation area in East Falmouth called Shallow Pond Woodlands as well as an adjacent 68-acre parcel, Breivogel Ponds. The distance will be about 4 miles and the hike will take about 2 1/4 hours. There are a couple of hills but most of the hike will be relatively flat and easy. Please meet at 1245 and after an introduction and review of safety measures, we will depart by 1300. Registration is required and masks are recommended during the introduction. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, or test positive before the hike, please cancel. Significant rain will cancel the hike. If, after registering, you find that you cannot attend, please cancel online and let the leader know. For specific driving directions, or for questions, please contact the Leader. We look forward to having you join us on this hike.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Ridley Creek State Park: Yellow-White-Yellow Loop

Edge of the Parque (Mansion) parking lot at Ridley Creek State Park,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Bear Mountain, Salisbury CT (B3B, Moderate/Strenuous)6.8 miles

Registration is required for this activity. At the top of Bear Mountain are the remains of a once magnificent stone monument, erected on the tallest peak in Connecticut (2316 ft). It is a favorite place to stop and enjoy panoramic views of three states. Our counterclockwise route on the Undermountain, Paradise Lane and Appalachian trails includes a steep scramble which requires the use of hands and feet. Notes: You should always bring 2 liters of water, sunscreen, rain gear, lunch/snacks. Hiking footwear is required as there are sections of ascents and descents over loose rock and slippery terrain. https://www.alltrails.com/explore/trail/us/connecticut/bear-mountain-trail?mobileMap=false&ref=sidebar-static-map Please maintain minimum six foot social distancing at all times. Please register online through ct-amc.org under 'Hiking', then 'Current Hike Listing'. We will meet at the small Undermountain Trailhead parking area on CT 41, 3.2 miles north of US 44 in Salisbury.
LIFESTYLE

Community Policy