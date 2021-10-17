Mt. Hale via the Fire Warden's Trail

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) This weekend is designed for active participants interested in summiting some 4000+ foot peaks in Crawford Notch. Participants may be after the 48 peaks or just interested in some moderately challenging hiking in the White Mountains with a group. The program will commence Friday evening with dinner, followed by a welcome session where you will meet and greet other group members and guides, and learn about the hikes being offered that weekend. Our professional guides will cover what to expect during the hike including terrain, trail conditions and weather, hiking safety, a recommended gear list, leave no trace, and more. Additionally, during the hike, guides will point out interesting flora/fauna along the way. The group will attempt to hike at least one 4000 footer on Saturday and one on Sunday. Actual hiking destinations may vary based on weather and trail conditions, but options include: Mt. Tom, Mt. Field, Mt. Willey, Mt. Pierce, Mt. Webster, Mt. Jackson, and Mt. Hale.
