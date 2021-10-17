CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Mt. Hale via the Fire Warden's Trail

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Looking to check a 4,000 footer off your list, or just to explore a path less traveled? Join us for a moderate day...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
outdoors.org

FallFest: Grand Monadnock via the Trails Less Traveled

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on this AMC FallFest hike of the "mountain that stands alone". Mount Monadnock is the second most hiked mountain in the world, but we'll hike the trails less traveled. Plan on a relaxed paced day, noting interesting historical points along the way and avoiding the crowds as much as possible. 6-7 miles, round trip, 1675' elevation gain.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20's and 30's Mt. Monroe Fall Hike #FallFest

Registration is required for this activity. Come and celebrate the amazing New England fall with a beautiful hike to the summit of Mount Monroe (5,372 ft.). It's around 7.5 miles hike with 3000 ft of elevation gain with gorgeous views of the Presidential range. The trip is suitable for hikers who're comfortable with moderate to fast pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and have done a recent hike of similar nature. Note: To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

FallFest Foliage Wapack Hike to North Pack Monadnock and Pack Monadnock

Registration is required for this activity. Let's hike up North Pack Monadnock and Pack Monadnock and enjoy some foliage and views. Plan to hike 7.6 miles with 1500 ft elevation gain at a moderate pace. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Leaders and participants must bring masks on the trip for emergency purposes. Full gear list: https://hb.amcboston.org/images/docs/Gear_lists/Spring_Dayhike_gear_list.pdf Headlamps with extra batteries are required for this trip. Poles are useful. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, but everyone should bring a mask in case social distancing isn't possible or someone on the trip exhibits symptoms. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Learning and Hiking with Women in the Whites

Registration is required for this activity. This hike is full. Thank you for your interest. If you have already been admitted to this hike, (you have been screened) please fill out the electronic waiver. This hike is part of a group of mini workshops and hikes designed for women hikers who are interested in developing their skills and knowledge to hike safely in the White Mountains of NH. Each hike has an educational theme. Topics covered include gear, shoulder weather hiking, trail finding, weather, traction, etc. The hiking will primarily be on 52 With a View mountains and 4000 footer(s). Hikes will be midweek. Hike #2 Date: Tuesday, October 19th Location: Cardigan Lodge Theme: Maps and Route Finding We will meet in Cardigan Lodge for a mini work shop and then hike. Manning/Mowglis to Firescrew and Cardigan. Down Clark/Holt.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
outdoors.org

Hiking the 52 With A View? - Mts Morgan & Percival Loop (and the Terrifying 25 List!)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9 PM) Join us for a loop hike of the scenic Morgan-Percival mountains located in Center Sandwich, NH. Mount Morgan and Mount Percival overlook Squam Lake in southern New Hampshire on the southern border of the White Mountain National Forest. These two small mountains make a popular loop hike with good scrambles and expansive views. These peaks are on both the 52 With A View and the Terrifying 25 lists. The trail climbs through open forest, arriving at a set of wooden ladders, that you can use to climb up to a viewpoint over the lake. The ladders lead to a small cave that you need to climb through, followed by a short scramble over open ledge. The hike via the Morgan-Percival Loop Trail is approximately 5 miles and has 1,460' of elevation gain leading to the 2,220' and 2,212' summits. You must be in good hiking condition with some recent mountain hiking experience and bring appropriate hiking gear. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with local/state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 1 week before the hike date. This hike is being led as a cross chapter hike between New Hampshire and Worcester chapters.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

52 with a view times two! Blueberry Mountain #FallFest

Registration is required for this activity. Our PM hike will be a 3.1 mile out and back to the summit of Blueberry Mountain, near Benton NH. It's a rather steep hike, with approximately 1500 feet of vertical. We will be rewarded with views of Mount Moosilauke and neighboring mountains from the summit. You should have sturdy footwear with good traction. The trail is rocky, so you should have sturdy footwear with good traction. We will be going at a moderate pace of around 1.25-1.5 MPH, with some stops along the way to catch views In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

MT. CHOCORUA HIKE

Registration is required for this activity. "Chocorua's treeless granite pyramid is perhaps New England's most recognizable mountain. Reflected in the lake to its south, Chocorua is so picturesque that many claim it is the most-photographed mountain in America." (from "Into the Mountains" by Maggie Stier and Ron McAdow) It is believed that Chocorua was the name of an 18th century Native American man although no record of his life exists. There are several legends about Chocorua jumping to his death from the summit cliffs as he cursed the white man and his encroaching civilization. Although it has a modest 3,490 ft. elevation, Mt. Chocorua is very rugged with a 360 degree summit view of the surrounding lakes, mountains, and forests. For this moderately difficult hike we will approach the mountain from the north via the Champney Falls and Piper Trails. Total round trip hike length is 7.6 miles with 2250 feet of elevation gain. Spikes (MICROspikes, Hillsounds) will be required given the time of year and the strong possibility of ice on the trail. The last .6 miles of the trail is above tree-line. Group size will be limited to 5 participants. Contact the leader if you have questions about the hike. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required for the online registration, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. Once you have completed the online registration form the hike leader or coleader will contact you. The meeting location, time, and details will be emailed to the approved participants. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

FallFest Franconia Ridge Foliage Hike - Mt. Lafayette, Mt Lincoln (Two 4Ks)

Registration is required for this activity. Let's enjoy the phenomenal views from Franconia Ridge. We will plan to hike 9.3 miles with 3809 ft elevation gain at a moderate pace. Franconia Ridge is arguably the most beautiful day hike in the White Mountains. We will ascend the highest mountain outside of the Presidential Range, Mt. Lafayette. We will hike steep, rocky terrain, cross several waterfalls, and be rewarded with sweeping panoramic views on the open ridge. If this sounds like fun, come join us! We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, but everyone should bring a mask in case social distancing isn't possible or someone on the trip exhibits symptoms. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warden#Weather
outdoors.org

Kane Mountain hike EASY

Kane Mountain North Trail, Green Lake Road, Shaker Mountain Wild Forest,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Enjoy the fall colors and weather with this popular, easy hike in the Southern Adirondacks to the fire tower on Kane Mountain. Kane Mountain is off Route 29A, west of Sacandaga Lake. Total elevation gain is 600' but the tower is at 2200' with a spectacular view. Multiple trails access the fire tower, so we'll do a loop totaling under 3 miles with views of lakes in several directions. Meet us at the parking lot of the Amsterdam Home Depot on route 30 at 9:15 AM, or at the Green Lake Road trailhead at 10 AM.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mattatuck Trail: Echo Lake Rd to Black Forest State Park

Registration is required for this activity. This is an +11-mile out and back with 2,500+ of elevation gain and will go through the challenging terrain of Watertown and Thomaston Connecticut. This will be a fast-paced hike and participants will need to be well-conditioned. You will be rewarded with a visit to one of the Leatherman Caves, a view from Cranes lookout, and Jericho Brook Falls. You do not have to register at the AMC site. Just RSVP here and if accepted you will be moved from the "Waitlist" to "Going". You will need to sign the liability agreement at the trailhead. The group size is being limited to 10 to keep the trail impact to a minimum and accommodate parking. Boots on trail at 9:00am. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. Please cancel within 48 hours so people on wait list can attend". AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers able to hike fast paced (2 to 2.5 MPH) 12+ miles with few stops. Stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures and post them on Meetup for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check/obey park regulations. Required Equipment: least 2.0 liters H2O, snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poles and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

FallFest Hike to Mt. Jackson, Mt. Pierce (and possibly Mt. Eisenhower) - Two or Three 4Ks

Registration is required for this activity. Let's hike up Mt. Jackson and Mt. Pierce (and depending on how the group feels, possibly up Mt. Eisenhower). Let's enjoy some foliage and phenomenal views in hiking the southern-most mountains of the Presidential Range. Plan to hike 8-13 miles with 3000-4301 ft. elevation gain at a moderate pace. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Leaders and participants must bring masks on the trip for emergency purposes. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, but everyone should bring a mask in case social distancing isn't possible or someone on the trip exhibits symptoms. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Bear Mountain, Salisbury CT (B3B, Moderate/Strenuous)6.8 miles

Registration is required for this activity. At the top of Bear Mountain are the remains of a once magnificent stone monument, erected on the tallest peak in Connecticut (2316 ft). It is a favorite place to stop and enjoy panoramic views of three states. Our counterclockwise route on the Undermountain, Paradise Lane and Appalachian trails includes a steep scramble which requires the use of hands and feet. Notes: You should always bring 2 liters of water, sunscreen, rain gear, lunch/snacks. Hiking footwear is required as there are sections of ascents and descents over loose rock and slippery terrain. https://www.alltrails.com/explore/trail/us/connecticut/bear-mountain-trail?mobileMap=false&ref=sidebar-static-map Please maintain minimum six foot social distancing at all times. Please register online through ct-amc.org under 'Hiking', then 'Current Hike Listing'. We will meet at the small Undermountain Trailhead parking area on CT 41, 3.2 miles north of US 44 in Salisbury.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
outdoors.org

Mt Cherry (52 With A View) FallFest Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Hike a 52 With A View peak, Mt Cherry/Martha/Owl's Head. The hike is rated "Moderate". Mt Cherry/Martha is a 52 WAV (with a view) peak. The hike will include a visit to Mt Martha, Mt Cherry and a more difficult 0.7 mile scramble to the slabs of Owl's head (not that Owl's head, the other one, the one with the views). Apparently, it's one of the few places where one can see all the presidentials at once. We'll enjoy a relaxed lunch on Owl's Head before heading back down again. The total is about 7.1 miles and 2500 feet of elevation gain. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out. This hike is part of AMC's Fallfest.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Foliage Spectacular on The Wapack

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on Saturday, October 23 for a 7.2 mile out and back hike over some of the most spectacular sections of the Wapack Trail with views of the beautiful foliage and Mt Monadnock beyond. Elevation gain will be approximately 1,900'. This trip is appropriate for those interested in hiking at a moderate pace, which should allow us to complete the hike in approximately 5-6 hours or so with plenty of time for photos. Access to the trail and additional details will be made available to confirmed participants. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hiking the 4000 Footers Weekend: Crawford Notch

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) This weekend is designed for active participants interested in summiting some 4000+ foot peaks in Crawford Notch. Participants may be after the 48 peaks or just interested in some moderately challenging hiking in the White Mountains with a group. The program will commence Friday evening with dinner, followed by a welcome session where you will meet and greet other group members and guides, and learn about the hikes being offered that weekend. Our professional guides will cover what to expect during the hike including terrain, trail conditions and weather, hiking safety, a recommended gear list, leave no trace, and more. Additionally, during the hike, guides will point out interesting flora/fauna along the way. The group will attempt to hike at least one 4000 footer on Saturday and one on Sunday. Actual hiking destinations may vary based on weather and trail conditions, but options include: Mt. Tom, Mt. Field, Mt. Willey, Mt. Pierce, Mt. Webster, Mt. Jackson, and Mt. Hale.
HOBBIES
outdoors.org

Backpack to Slide Mountain in the Catskills (#FallFest event)

Registration is required for this activity. Backpack to the state tent site near the Slide Mountain summit in the Catskills. Great fall views! (Weather permitting.) Moderate pace. Some portions of the trail are moderately steep. Approximate one-way distance: just under 5 miles. Altitude gain: about 1800 feet. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Fall Backpacking in the Douglas State Forest

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a two-day, one-night backpack in the Douglas State Forest, together we'll experience the beauty of fall, hiking along rolling woodland trails including the Midstate, Reservoir and Saddle Trail. We will be hiking 9.5 miles to the Wallum Lake shelter on day 1, and returning 8.5 miles on day 2, with a little over 1,000 feet of elevation gain over 2 days. Frequent stops will be made to enjoy the many scenic water views, as well as historic stone foundations, and the enchanted Cedar Swamp. This is a loop hike over easy-average terrain with some hills, at a moderate pace of 1.5-2 mph. Each hiker must have all required gear, clothing, food, and water to be self-sufficient for a 2-day 1-night backpack. Starting time and location will be communicated once you are confirmed registered. Participants will be asked about their past hiking experience and must be in good physical condition. You must have recently hiked with similar distance and elevation gain. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local/state guidelines.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Devil's Den Preserve. B/3/C

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Hike approximately 6-6.5 miles on a variety of woodland trails, including rocky ledges and outcrops forming the "spine" of the preserve and the Ambler Gorge. Expect typical CT ups and downs, with a few steeper ascents and very brief rocky scrambles. Pace will be moderate 1.5 to 2 mph., with a couple of breaks. Poles will be helpful on rocky trails covered with leaves and acorns. Bring water and snacks. Meet in the preserve's main parking lot at the end of Pent Road. No dogs, please. Heavy rain cancels. Make sure to park diagonally to maximize space.RSVP,s required by contacting the leader before 8 am the hike morning (texts or emails only). Group size will be limited; leader will maintain a wait list.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy