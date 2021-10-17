Mt. Hale via the Fire Warden's Trail

Registration is required for this activity. "Chocorua's treeless granite pyramid is perhaps New England's most recognizable mountain. Reflected in the lake to its south, Chocorua is so picturesque that many claim it is the most-photographed mountain in America." (from "Into the Mountains" by Maggie Stier and Ron McAdow) It is believed that Chocorua was the name of an 18th century Native American man although no record of his life exists. There are several legends about Chocorua jumping to his death from the summit cliffs as he cursed the white man and his encroaching civilization. Although it has a modest 3,490 ft. elevation, Mt. Chocorua is very rugged with a 360 degree summit view of the surrounding lakes, mountains, and forests. For this moderately difficult hike we will approach the mountain from the north via the Champney Falls and Piper Trails. Total round trip hike length is 7.6 miles with 2250 feet of elevation gain. Spikes (MICROspikes, Hillsounds) will be required given the time of year and the strong possibility of ice on the trail. The last .6 miles of the trail is above tree-line. Group size will be limited to 5 participants. Contact the leader if you have questions about the hike. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required for the online registration, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. Once you have completed the online registration form the hike leader or coleader will contact you. The meeting location, time, and details will be emailed to the approved participants. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking.

