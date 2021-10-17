CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wawayanda SP - Stairway to Heaven - Vernon Valley (Moderate)

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Hike this 9-mile section of the Appalachian Trail in New Jersey from the Warwick Turnpike entrance of Wawayanda State Park to County Rte 517 (Vernon Valley). Distance includes a short spur trail on Wawayanda Mtn. Hilly trails in the morning, lunch at one or other...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

AT Day: Historic Appalachian Trail in Kent (Moderate, C3C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Choose to hike either 4.5 or 5.5 miles. Hike to Caleb's Peak on the "old" AT, the path used before the trail was rerouted around Macedonia Brook State Park. Stop for a snack and great views of the Housatonic River Valley from the peak. The extra mile is an optional hike to a viewpoint that comes at the end of the hike. After hike, drive just 5 minutes to the AT Day BBQ at Macedonia Brook State Park (optional). Meet 11:00 am at Pond Mt. Natural Area parking lot. At junction of Rte 7 and Rte 341, travel west on Rte 341 for approx. 1.7 miles. Turn right on Macedonia Brook Rd. and travel approx. 0.9 mile to just before the Macedonia Park Boundary. Bear right on to Fuller Mountain Road and travel 0.7 mi. Signage and grassy parking area are on the right. The entrance is through an opening in the rock wall.
outdoors.org

FALLFEST - Southern Harriman History Hike of 7 to 8 miles (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Scenic AMC FallFest hike to explore the central part of Harriman Park including two lakes. We'll see some historical landmarks, trails and learn about 300 years of history of the area, see a forgotten cemetery and visit some CCC ruins. We will visit and traverse a slot-type canyon, better, in my opinion, than Elbow Brush.. Leaf color should be pretty good. Note this hike is 7-8 miles over hilly terrain and is moderate pace. In old AMC rating it would be 2C7-8 Because of limited parking we will meet at Lake Sebago Boat Launch Parking lot at about 915am in time for a 930 am departure and there is no public transportation due to coronavirus. Despite the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions - out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing.
outdoors.org

Mt. Morgan-Percival Loop (the Terrifying 25 List)

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Lu Ann Laquerre 603-475-2481 (before 9 pm) Join us for a loop hike of the scenic Morgan-Percival mountains located in Center Sandwich, NH. Mount Morgan and Mount Percival overlook Squam Lake in southern New Hampshire on the southern border of the White Mountain National Forest. These two small mountains make a popular loop hike with good scrambles and expansive views. The trail climbs through open forest, arriving at a set of wooden ladders, that you can use to climb up to a viewpoint over the lake. The ladders lead to a small cave that you need to climb through, followed by a short scramble over open ledge. The hike via the Morgan-Percival Loop Trail is approximately 5 miles and has 1,460' of elevation gain leading to the 2,220' and 2,212' summits. You must be in good hiking condition with some recent mountain hiking experience and bring appropriate hiking gear. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with local/state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 1 week before the hike date. This hike is being led as a cross chapter hike between New Hampshire and Worcester chapters.
outdoors.org

Delaware Water Gap - Dunnfield Creek, Sunfish Pond, & AT Loop Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Hiking the 52 With A View? - Mts Morgan & Percival Loop (and the Terrifying 25 List!)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9 PM) Join us for a loop hike of the scenic Morgan-Percival mountains located in Center Sandwich, NH. Mount Morgan and Mount Percival overlook Squam Lake in southern New Hampshire on the southern border of the White Mountain National Forest. These two small mountains make a popular loop hike with good scrambles and expansive views. These peaks are on both the 52 With A View and the Terrifying 25 lists. The trail climbs through open forest, arriving at a set of wooden ladders, that you can use to climb up to a viewpoint over the lake. The ladders lead to a small cave that you need to climb through, followed by a short scramble over open ledge. The hike via the Morgan-Percival Loop Trail is approximately 5 miles and has 1,460' of elevation gain leading to the 2,220' and 2,212' summits. You must be in good hiking condition with some recent mountain hiking experience and bring appropriate hiking gear. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with local/state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 1 week before the hike date. This hike is being led as a cross chapter hike between New Hampshire and Worcester chapters.
outdoors.org

MT. CHOCORUA HIKE

Registration is required for this activity. "Chocorua's treeless granite pyramid is perhaps New England's most recognizable mountain. Reflected in the lake to its south, Chocorua is so picturesque that many claim it is the most-photographed mountain in America." (from "Into the Mountains" by Maggie Stier and Ron McAdow) It is believed that Chocorua was the name of an 18th century Native American man although no record of his life exists. There are several legends about Chocorua jumping to his death from the summit cliffs as he cursed the white man and his encroaching civilization. Although it has a modest 3,490 ft. elevation, Mt. Chocorua is very rugged with a 360 degree summit view of the surrounding lakes, mountains, and forests. For this moderately difficult hike we will approach the mountain from the north via the Champney Falls and Piper Trails. Total round trip hike length is 7.6 miles with 2250 feet of elevation gain. Spikes (MICROspikes, Hillsounds) will be required given the time of year and the strong possibility of ice on the trail. The last .6 miles of the trail is above tree-line. Group size will be limited to 5 participants. Contact the leader if you have questions about the hike. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required for the online registration, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. Once you have completed the online registration form the hike leader or coleader will contact you. The meeting location, time, and details will be emailed to the approved participants. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking.
outdoors.org

Kane Mountain hike EASY

Kane Mountain North Trail, Green Lake Road, Shaker Mountain Wild Forest,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Enjoy the fall colors and weather with this popular, easy hike in the Southern Adirondacks to the fire tower on Kane Mountain. Kane Mountain is off Route 29A, west of Sacandaga Lake. Total elevation gain is 600' but the tower is at 2200' with a spectacular view. Multiple trails access the fire tower, so we'll do a loop totaling under 3 miles with views of lakes in several directions. Meet us at the parking lot of the Amsterdam Home Depot on route 30 at 9:15 AM, or at the Green Lake Road trailhead at 10 AM.
outdoors.org

Ragged Mountain, Berlin/Southington (B3B) (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of around 6 miles on a loop trail with challenging ups and downs but rewarding reservoir views. Meet at 9:00 am at trailhead on West Lane in Berlin. Dogs welcome. Rain cancels. From junction of Rts 372 and 71A in Berlin, go south on 71A 1.2 miles and turn right (west) onto West La, proceed .6 miles to trailhead and parking on right. L Pat Kennedy 860-644-4684 (morning of hike only:(C) 860-805-1652). CL Trail Dog Callie.
outdoors.org

AT Day: AT Route 41 to Undermountain Trail (B3B, Moderate/Vigorous)

Undermountain parking lot, Route 41, Salisbury CT,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately 7 miles with one long climb up to Lion's Head, rewarded with great views. Moderate pace. Meet at 9:30 am at the Undermountain parking lot on Route 41 approximately 3 miles north of Salisbury. We will leave there at 9:45 am to carpool to the start of the hike. Bring at least 2 quarts of water, hiking boots/shoes, snacks and lunch. Optional BBQ at Macedonia Brook State Park after hike. Steady rain cancels. CL welcome.
outdoors.org

Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Coney Rock, Storrs. About 5+ miles. Moderate (B3B/C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Property is partly maintained by Joshua's Trust and partly by town of Mansfield. Mostly easy trails with a couple of sustained hills with rocky footing that can be overgrown. Nice view to the SE from the top of Coney Rock; should be beautiful with the foliage at peak. Meet at 9:45 for 10am start. Refreshments at Willibrew afterwards for those interested. Directions: We will NOT use the Chaffeeville Rd access because parking is limited. Instead: From intersection of Rt 89 & 195 in Mansfield Ctr go north on 195 about .2 mile to Chaffeeville on the right. Follow Chaffeeville 2.6 miles, then take a right on Wildwood Rd., go .7 mile and turn right onto Woodland Rd. Go .4 mile to the Joshua's Trust sign on the right. The parking lot only holds about 4 cars but there should be plenty of room just beyond on the right side of the road.
outdoors.org

AT Day - Family Hike to Cobble Mt., Macedonia Brook State Park (Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Bring the kids for a short, steep 2-mile hike to the top of Cobble Mountain (great view) site of former AT, then join Chapter BBQ back at starting point. Recent LTS grads welcome to co-lead. Meet at 1:30pm in parking area across from pavilion. Please contact leader to register.
outdoors.org

52 with a view times two! Blueberry Mountain #FallFest

Registration is required for this activity. Our PM hike will be a 3.1 mile out and back to the summit of Blueberry Mountain, near Benton NH. It's a rather steep hike, with approximately 1500 feet of vertical. We will be rewarded with views of Mount Moosilauke and neighboring mountains from the summit. You should have sturdy footwear with good traction. The trail is rocky, so you should have sturdy footwear with good traction. We will be going at a moderate pace of around 1.25-1.5 MPH, with some stops along the way to catch views In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Ridley Creek State Park: Yellow-White-Yellow Loop

Edge of the Parque (Mansion) parking lot at Ridley Creek State Park,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Mt. Hale via the Fire Warden's Trail

Registration is required for this activity. Looking to check a 4,000 footer off your list, or just to explore a path less traveled? Join us for a moderate day hike up the Fire Warden's trail to Mt. Hale, elevation 4,055 feet. You'll be rewarded with a big stone cairn, but not much of a view. Expect 5-6 hours for the 7 miles out-and-back. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

FallFest Foliage Wapack Hike to North Pack Monadnock and Pack Monadnock

Registration is required for this activity. Let's hike up North Pack Monadnock and Pack Monadnock and enjoy some foliage and views. Plan to hike 7.6 miles with 1500 ft elevation gain at a moderate pace. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Leaders and participants must bring masks on the trip for emergency purposes. Full gear list: https://hb.amcboston.org/images/docs/Gear_lists/Spring_Dayhike_gear_list.pdf Headlamps with extra batteries are required for this trip. Poles are useful. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, but everyone should bring a mask in case social distancing isn't possible or someone on the trip exhibits symptoms. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Bigelow Hollow Breakneck Pond Loop Hike, Union, Moderate

Bigelow Hollow State Park, East Ridge Trail Head parking lot.,. Registration is required for this activity. Beautiful 8.5 mile moderate loop hike on hilly terrain around Breakneck Pond. Bigelow Hollow State Park and Nipmuck State Forest , Union, Ct. Numerous ups and downs, rocky sections and stream crossings. Pace of 2-2.5 mph over described terrain. Short breaks for water, one longer lunch break. Registration required (external URL): in https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/
outdoors.org

FallFest: Grand Monadnock via the Trails Less Traveled

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on this AMC FallFest hike of the "mountain that stands alone". Mount Monadnock is the second most hiked mountain in the world, but we'll hike the trails less traveled. Plan on a relaxed paced day, noting interesting historical points along the way and avoiding the crowds as much as possible. 6-7 miles, round trip, 1675' elevation gain.
outdoors.org

Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Niantic Moderate (B3B/C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing. (Poles are recommended). During this hike we will see the quartz pit, granite quarries, groves of pitch pine, check out a couple of ledge overlooks, and summit Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Meet at Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Memorial Park Dr., Niantic (East Lyme) CT. Bring water and snacks. Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From Rte. I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ballfields (5 Memorial Park Drive). Meet at 10:00 AM near the kiosk.
