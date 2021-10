Professors at Georgia's 26 universities could see changes to their tenure process. The Board of Regents, all of who are appointed by the governor, have voted to change the state's post-tenure policy. Professors argue the policy change is an attack on academic advancements for research professors and was created by a board that doesn't understand the academic process. The board says it is making the revision to help promote faculty development and accountability.

