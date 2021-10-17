CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Christmas Gifts for Her 2021

By United States - October 17, 2021 /MarketersMEDIA/
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Buying a gift for Christmas may feel overwhelming. Are you looking to buy a Christmas gift for jewelry and nail enthusiasts? Here are our top 10 Christmas gifts to buy...

marthastewart.com

Experts Warn You Should Expect a Shortage of Toys, Gifts, and Décor This Christmas

I've always been one to buy and wrap my Christmas gifts months in advance, and while my friends and family typically tease me for being over-prepared, this year I have a good reason: Due to the current global shipping crisis, you can expect a nationwide shortage of Christmas décor, toys, and gifts this holiday season, reports CNN. As a result of the pandemic, fewer products have been made over the past year and a half. And combined with high shipping costs and labor shortages, this means that the products that are created may not get to stores in time for the holidays.
The Independent

10 best Christmas gifts for artists to get the creative juices flowing

Some of us find buying Christmas gifts a joy, others a chore. We’ve had a weird couple of years, with last Christmas “cancelled” for many, while this year we’re now faced with buying gifts for relatives, some of whom we may not have seen for a long time. If they’re anything like us they have probably accrued a few new hobbies and interests – a great place to start when looking for some Christmas present inspiration.The world of arts and crafts was one we all dipped our toe into during lockdown. Passionate artists pre-Covid had an opportunity to explore and...
CBS News

Hottest holiday gifts for her in 2021

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Women: They're awesome. And you probably have at least one woman on your holiday shopping list who no doubt deserves...
theinspiredroom.net

Gifts Ideas for Her 2021

Do you ever find it hard to shop for anyone on your list? Every year on The Inspired Room we scour the interwebs to find the most adorable and wonderful gifts for everyone. We love to share them with you! Some are items we already bought for ourselves or people we love! With shipping delays this year we are definitely ordering early so we have our first gift guide peek to share with you today–some lovely gifts for her. See details below! And don’t miss my special gift with YL purchase for you!
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
San Angelo LIVE!

Conexion San Angelo Accepting Toys for Christmas Gift Drive

SAN ANGELO, TX –- With Christmas just seventy-four days away, Conexion San Angelo is gearing up for the holiday season with a gift drive for underprivileged kids in the area. The gift drive will continue until December 9th –– with the toys being distributed on December 10th during the "Conexion...
Times West Virginian

The Connecting Link wants to ensure teens gets gifts at Christmas

FAIRMONT — While most local Christmas gift drives focus on elementary school-age kids, one nonprofit wants to make sure teens aren't forgotten. Jone Webb, executive director of The Connecting Link, and her staff are usually busy during the holiday season managing the registration and organization of many of the Christmas donation drives, including the communitywide Marion County Christmas Toy Shop.
Cat Country 107.3

Do The South Jersey Shelters A Solid And Skip Pets For Christmas Gifts This Year

That time of year when we our minds make a direct B-line to Christmas; there's just so much to do. That includes brainstorming about what to get people for gifts. One of the most popular presents people give their families every year is the gift of a new addition to the household. No, we're not referring to a new baby. Well, not a human one, at least. We all love watching the Christmas morning unboxing videos of children opening up that last gift from Santa to find the most adorable puppy or kitten staring back at them. The squeals of excitement hit us all right in the heart.
goodhousekeeping.com

The Top 37 Gifts For Bakers

If you're lucky, you have someone in your life who loves to bake. Whether it's a sibling, parent, spouse, or friend, get them something from this list and you'll be rolling in dough (and cookies, and cakes) throughout the new year. Think of them as a gift for them and a gift for you. For more gift ideas, check out our gifts for wine lovers and chocolate gifts.
WGN TV

$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
