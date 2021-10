UPDATE 10:34 a.m. ET: Eric Deshaies completed yard 50 in 59:12 and declined to start the next loop. Eight runners remain on the course. Five Canadians were among the 35 ultrarunners who started at Big’s Backyard Ultra World Championships on Saturday, and, after 50 hours/yards (335 km) only one is left – and he is leading the field. Eric Deshaies of Gatineau, Que., is not exactly a household name, even in ultrarunning circles, but that may be about to change.

